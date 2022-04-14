Patch 2.3.0 is now live!

Key feature:

• Multiplayer - added filling lobbies! Now, when players leave the lobby before the start of a Quick Play match, there will be a 3-minute search for new players to fill the vacant places

Fixes:

• Custom Game - fixed the voice lines wheel not working in practice mode

• Akasha - fixed Akasha being able to use Shadow and Eye at the same time

• Survivors - fixed that when a Survivor stood on a prop for a while, they would start falling through the map

• Props - fixed that if a Survivor turned into a long prop while jumping, then half of the prop was stuck in the ceiling

• Props - fixed props sometimes falling through the map when turning into a different prop

• Props - fixed props being able to go through the ceiling and get to the second floor

• School - fixed that some small props could fall under the bleachers in the gym and get stuck

• School - fixed that when turning into a prop, Survivors could get stuck on top of the bookshelves in the library

• School - fixed the pallet prop healing HP when being turned into

• UI Results - fixed that if the Killer left before the end of the match, the results would not be shown at the end

• UI Chat - fixed that if you farted a lot, the text notification in the chat would appear twice

• Minor improvements and fixes to maps, UI, and sounds