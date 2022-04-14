Patch 2.3.0 is now live!
Key feature:
• Multiplayer - added filling lobbies! Now, when players leave the lobby before the start of a Quick Play match, there will be a 3-minute search for new players to fill the vacant places
Fixes:
• Custom Game - fixed the voice lines wheel not working in practice mode
• Akasha - fixed Akasha being able to use Shadow and Eye at the same time
• Survivors - fixed that when a Survivor stood on a prop for a while, they would start falling through the map
• Props - fixed that if a Survivor turned into a long prop while jumping, then half of the prop was stuck in the ceiling
• Props - fixed props sometimes falling through the map when turning into a different prop
• Props - fixed props being able to go through the ceiling and get to the second floor
• School - fixed that some small props could fall under the bleachers in the gym and get stuck
• School - fixed that when turning into a prop, Survivors could get stuck on top of the bookshelves in the library
• School - fixed the pallet prop healing HP when being turned into
• UI Results - fixed that if the Killer left before the end of the match, the results would not be shown at the end
• UI Chat - fixed that if you farted a lot, the text notification in the chat would appear twice
• Minor improvements and fixes to maps, UI, and sounds
Changed files in this update