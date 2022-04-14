Introducing the new outfit and skin store

Some of you guys might already found this little Easter egg we prepared here! You can access the store via our official website: https://www.mythofempires.com/. The items in this store mostly include character skins, structure skins, and execution actions. These are sold in the form of blind boxes named after famous generals from the Three Kingdoms: Guan Yu, Diao Chan, Pang Tong, Ma Teng, and Hua Xiong. The first batch of products also includes 5 different random execution actions, 2 structure skins. These skins do not offer attribute bonuses and simply for customization purposes. Stay tuned with us and more contents will be added in the future!

For Steam players that want to try it out, you must first bind your account, see how to do it here:

https://www.mythofempires.com/evt/2022/0225/116.html

If you have any issues or questions about account binding:

https://www.mythofempires.com/news/2022/0304/129.html

If you have more questions, please contact customer support https://bit.ly/3ihW0t7