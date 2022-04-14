Major Patch

Change Set 150
- Check Damage Nubmers
- Disable Buildings Defense Tech
- Basic Objectives
- Objective Manager
- Objective Toggle Button with Simple button script attached
- Objective Panel
- Objecti Text
- Objective data added to save data
- Global Light layers turned off all to just a few (Background, Default, Top) layers
- Updated Version Number
Change Set 149
- Random Metal Nodes Generation Disabled (For Now)
- Static metal nodes duplicated and spread across the map
- New generator animatior and prefab added (Currently disabled and can be enambled) Done forget to attach simple flash script
- New Command HQ animated and prefab added (Currently disabled and can be enambled) Done forget to attach simple flash script
Change Log 148
- Random Mineral Spawn set (Currently Disabled)
- New Bigger Game Scene Duplicated And Deleted
- Old GameScene Restored from Backup
- Readjusted Camera Bounds
- Readjusted Min/Max For Resource Spawn
- Slightly bigger map
Change Log 147
- Commented out all debug.logs
- Commented out AllTechCosts function
- Commented out Cheat Function
- Changed version number
- Increased map size
- Adjusted fog and fireflies effect
- Increased camera bounds
- Map Bounds set
- ResourceNodeSpawner takes Map Bounds and Metal Nodes
Change Set 146
- Tech Save Data Implemented
- Blackmarket shows the costs to buy metal.
- Ingame bool set in gamemanager (Reverted)
- InGame bool set in tutorial script (Reverted)
- Information about loan and black market in how to play
- Press escape to skip text shifted to down right from top right
- Buildings list now clears if its a new game in savesystem fixing the building null reference error
Change Set 144
-
Damage numbers popup removed from projectile, enemy projectile and explosive damage and moved to health system for unification and more accurate damage values (not removed just hidden from options UI)
-
Damage numbers unified
-
Damage numbers now indicate what thype of damage they are taking
-
Armor damage pops as yellow
-
Shield damage pops as Blue
-
Health damage pops as Red
-
Player Damage Numbers and Enemy Damage Numbers Toggles in Options UI Hidden
-
Damage numbers will now show true damage after DR and armor reduction.
-
Previous Player and Enemy damage nubmers bool is set to true in gamemanager so they wont be enabled unless its for testing in the editor.
-
Enemies and Player no longer have sepoerate damage numbers toggle
-
Damage Popup Script
-
Changed DISAPPEAR_TIMER_MAX from 1f to 0.3f (Reverted)
-
Changed disappearSpeed from 3f to 5f (Reverted)
BuildingTypeSo Changes
-
Building Info panel now shows HPMaxValue instead of HPMax which can be changed via research - this is dones so we can have reference to original max value. Changed in Building Type So
-
Changed HP Production description
-
made metal consumtion text in refinary dynamic.
-
Buildings
-
Now refinary shows how much metal it consumes.
-
Replaced Metal, Tech and Money values in building tooltip popup with working values (Used total value by mistake)
-
Changed Tech resource type So name from tech to Tech points.
Change Set 143
- Tech Tree Position Reset
- Version Number Changed
- Fixed power limit bug )only power generated is increased not power limit.)
- Shield has blue text color in tooltip
- Hovering over buildings will now show additional details
- Building Name
- Building production
- Fixed Spelling mistakes in How to play
- Changed Engineering name to Tech Plant in How to Play and SO
Change Log 142
-
Implemented Damage popup system
-
Different damage colors for player and enemy
-
can dectect critical hits (we dont have critical hits in our game but we are planning for a range of damage and ciritcal hits)
-
damage numbers pop up increase in size and then decrease in size while moving up
-
Automatically gets destroyed when they are no longer visible
-
Option to turn off damage popups in options menu
Change Log 140
-
Button material moved to game manager for common functionality
-
Money loan data added to Save Game Data.
-
Loan buttons change color depending on their availability.
-
Loading Scene Changed
-
Loading bar changed
-
Loading text position changed
-
Mainmenu revamped
-
Removed Load Game upgrades button
-
removed Upgrades upgrades button
-
Changed Buttons size
-
Mainmenu Buttons shifted from left to middle
-
Options menu replaced with new one (needs coding)
-
ToolTipUI - made prefab and now available on mainmenu
-
Gamemanager created on mainmenu
-
New bool isGame so gamemanager knows its not in game and wont run certain actions.
-
Referenced Sound and Music manager to mainmenu optionsUI
-
Duplicate Daynight in main menu to set options
-
Duplicate Enemy wave manager in main menu to set options
-
Set InGame bool for continue and exit to main menu buttons
-
Fixed bug of armor not showing for newly constructed buildings by making new ArmorStatus function in techmanager
-
New value to hold Building Max HP in BuildingTypeSO without effecting building Max HP
Change Log 139
-
Tech research confirm/Cancel feature implemented
-
Tech resaerch confirm/cancel only appears when all tech requirements are met and when we have enough tech points.
-
Loan Feature Implemented
-
Player can take loans of 5k, 10k, 15k
-
Player needs to pay back loan with 50% interest rate
-
Everyday 5% EMI on the loan amount will be deducted from the remaining money
-
Player can repay loan whenever he wants as long as he do not have negative cash
-
If you repay loan without enough money then you will go into negative money.
-
Player cannot repay loan if he has negative cash but EMI will still be deducted
-
You'll incure penality if you try to take loan when you have negative money.
-
Blackmarket implemented
-
You can buy metal but it'll be expensive
-
You cannot buy metal as long as you do have negative money
-
You can however buy metal when you do not have enough moeny but you will go into negative money
-
Added simple button script to
-
Loan buttons
-
Metal Box
-
Money Box
-
Blackmarket Buy buttons
-
Added Text change script to
-
Loan buttons text
-
Buy metal buttons text
-
Also added to metal and money resource on the bar (But seems to have no effect)
-
Added Loan UI and BlackmarketUI to pause menu UI script so they can be closed with escape key.
-
Changed Game Version
Change Log 138
- Slightly revamped tech tree
- Moved Advance power and Hi Tech Labs
- Added Base defense buttons implemented
- Referenced all tech buttons
- HiDensityAlloys now requires Core Armoring 2
- Revamped Hi Density Alloys and Core Armoring 2
- Revamped Hi Efficiency Power Generator 2
Change Log 137
- Function to calculate number of tech types and total tech points costs by pressing "c" on the keyboard.
- 6 New Techs
- Paper work = HQ generates Money
- Extended Powerlines = HQ Generates Power
- Extended Labs = HQ Generates Tech Points
- Basic Base Defense - Equips all buildings with basic light machine gun turrets
- Improved Base Defense - Equipps all buildings with heavy machine gun turrets
- Advanced Base Defense - equipps all buildings with pulse laser turrets
- Implemented code for Turret upgrades and building upgrades in Turret, building script, resource generator and resource manager
- Auto Cannon AOE upgraded added to requirements, name and tech costs.
- Tweaked HQ Costs
- Tweaked Generator Costs
- Tweaked Metal Extractor Production
- Tweaked Processing Plant Production
- Auto Cannon AOE Buttons implemented
- Base Defense Tech Buttons Implemeted
Old Planned/Implimented Stats
3 money 4 seconds 1 metal = 45 Money per min and consumes 15 Metal (3 Money per metal)
4 money 4 seconds 1 metal = 60 Money per min and consumes 15 Metal (4 Money per metal)
7 Money 4 Seconds 2 Metal = 105 Money per min and consumes 30 Metal (3.5)
9 metal 7 seconds = 72 Metal per min = 57
12 Metal 7 Seconds = 96 Metal per min = 81
15 metal 7 Seconds = 120 Metal per min = 90
1 tech 3 seconds = 20 Tech per min
2 tech 3 seconds = 40 tech per min
3 tech 3 seconds = 60 tech per min
New Values
Multiplier = 12
6 Money 5 seconds 1 metal = 72 Money per min, Consumes 12 Metal
9 Money 5 seconds 2 metal = 108 Money per min, Consumes 24 Metal
12 Money 5 Seconds 3 Metal = 144 Money per min, Consumes 36 Metal
Multiplier = 10
8 Metal 6 seconds = 80 Metal per min = 68 =
12 Metal 6 Seconds = 120 Metal per min = 96 =
16 Metal 6 Seconds = 160 Metal per min = 124 =
Multiplier = 6
4 tech 10 seconds = 24 Tech per min
6 tech 10 seconds = 36 tech per min
8 tech 10 seconds = 48 tech per min
New Values for HQ Tech
Multiplier = 6
6 Money 10 seconds 1 metal = 36 Money per min
Multiplier = 6
5 tech 10 seconds = 30 Tech per min