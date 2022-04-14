 Skip to content

The Unearthened update for 14 April 2022

Major Patch

Change Set 150

  • Check Damage Nubmers
  • Disable Buildings Defense Tech
  • Basic Objectives
  • Objective Manager
  • Objective Toggle Button with Simple button script attached
  • Objective Panel
  • Objecti Text
  • Objective data added to save data
  • Global Light layers turned off all to just a few (Background, Default, Top) layers
  • Updated Version Number

Change Set 149

  • Random Metal Nodes Generation Disabled (For Now)
  • Static metal nodes duplicated and spread across the map
  • New generator animatior and prefab added (Currently disabled and can be enambled) Done forget to attach simple flash script
  • New Command HQ animated and prefab added (Currently disabled and can be enambled) Done forget to attach simple flash script

Change Log 148

  • Random Mineral Spawn set (Currently Disabled)
  • New Bigger Game Scene Duplicated And Deleted
  • Old GameScene Restored from Backup
  • Readjusted Camera Bounds
  • Readjusted Min/Max For Resource Spawn
  • Slightly bigger map

Change Log 147

  • Commented out all debug.logs
  • Commented out AllTechCosts function
  • Commented out Cheat Function
  • Changed version number
  • Increased map size
  • Adjusted fog and fireflies effect
  • Increased camera bounds
  • Map Bounds set
  • ResourceNodeSpawner takes Map Bounds and Metal Nodes

Change Set 146

  • Tech Save Data Implemented
  • Blackmarket shows the costs to buy metal.
  • Ingame bool set in gamemanager (Reverted)
  • InGame bool set in tutorial script (Reverted)
  • Information about loan and black market in how to play
  • Press escape to skip text shifted to down right from top right
  • Buildings list now clears if its a new game in savesystem fixing the building null reference error

Change Set 144

  • Damage numbers popup removed from projectile, enemy projectile and explosive damage and moved to health system for unification and more accurate damage values (not removed just hidden from options UI)

  • Damage numbers unified

  • Damage numbers now indicate what thype of damage they are taking

  • Armor damage pops as yellow

  • Shield damage pops as Blue

  • Health damage pops as Red

  • Player Damage Numbers and Enemy Damage Numbers Toggles in Options UI Hidden

  • Damage numbers will now show true damage after DR and armor reduction.

  • Previous Player and Enemy damage nubmers bool is set to true in gamemanager so they wont be enabled unless its for testing in the editor.

  • Enemies and Player no longer have sepoerate damage numbers toggle

  • Damage Popup Script

  • Changed DISAPPEAR_TIMER_MAX from 1f to 0.3f (Reverted)

  • Changed disappearSpeed from 3f to 5f (Reverted)

BuildingTypeSo Changes

  • Building Info panel now shows HPMaxValue instead of HPMax which can be changed via research - this is dones so we can have reference to original max value. Changed in Building Type So

  • Changed HP Production description

  • made metal consumtion text in refinary dynamic.

  • Buildings

  • Now refinary shows how much metal it consumes.

  • Replaced Metal, Tech and Money values in building tooltip popup with working values (Used total value by mistake)

  • Changed Tech resource type So name from tech to Tech points.

Change Set 143

  • Tech Tree Position Reset
  • Version Number Changed
  • Fixed power limit bug )only power generated is increased not power limit.)
  • Shield has blue text color in tooltip
  • Hovering over buildings will now show additional details
  • Building Name
  • Building production
  • Fixed Spelling mistakes in How to play
  • Changed Engineering name to Tech Plant in How to Play and SO

Change Log 142

  • Implemented Damage popup system

  • Different damage colors for player and enemy

  • can dectect critical hits (we dont have critical hits in our game but we are planning for a range of damage and ciritcal hits)

  • damage numbers pop up increase in size and then decrease in size while moving up

  • Automatically gets destroyed when they are no longer visible

  • Option to turn off damage popups in options menu

Change Log 140

  • Button material moved to game manager for common functionality

  • Money loan data added to Save Game Data.

  • Loan buttons change color depending on their availability.

  • Loading Scene Changed

  • Loading bar changed

  • Loading text position changed

  • Mainmenu revamped

  • Removed Load Game upgrades button

  • removed Upgrades upgrades button

  • Changed Buttons size

  • Mainmenu Buttons shifted from left to middle

  • Options menu replaced with new one (needs coding)

  • ToolTipUI - made prefab and now available on mainmenu

  • Gamemanager created on mainmenu

  • New bool isGame so gamemanager knows its not in game and wont run certain actions.

  • Referenced Sound and Music manager to mainmenu optionsUI

  • Duplicate Daynight in main menu to set options

  • Duplicate Enemy wave manager in main menu to set options

  • Set InGame bool for continue and exit to main menu buttons

  • Fixed bug of armor not showing for newly constructed buildings by making new ArmorStatus function in techmanager

  • New value to hold Building Max HP in BuildingTypeSO without effecting building Max HP

Change Log 139

  • Tech research confirm/Cancel feature implemented

  • Tech resaerch confirm/cancel only appears when all tech requirements are met and when we have enough tech points.

  • Loan Feature Implemented

  • Player can take loans of 5k, 10k, 15k

  • Player needs to pay back loan with 50% interest rate

  • Everyday 5% EMI on the loan amount will be deducted from the remaining money

  • Player can repay loan whenever he wants as long as he do not have negative cash

  • If you repay loan without enough money then you will go into negative money.

  • Player cannot repay loan if he has negative cash but EMI will still be deducted

  • You'll incure penality if you try to take loan when you have negative money.

  • Blackmarket implemented

  • You can buy metal but it'll be expensive

  • You cannot buy metal as long as you do have negative money

  • You can however buy metal when you do not have enough moeny but you will go into negative money

  • Added simple button script to

  • Loan buttons

  • Metal Box

  • Money Box

  • Blackmarket Buy buttons

  • Added Text change script to

  • Loan buttons text

  • Buy metal buttons text

  • Also added to metal and money resource on the bar (But seems to have no effect)

  • Added Loan UI and BlackmarketUI to pause menu UI script so they can be closed with escape key.

  • Changed Game Version

Change Log 138

  • Slightly revamped tech tree
  • Moved Advance power and Hi Tech Labs
  • Added Base defense buttons implemented
  • Referenced all tech buttons
  • HiDensityAlloys now requires Core Armoring 2
  • Revamped Hi Density Alloys and Core Armoring 2
  • Revamped Hi Efficiency Power Generator 2

Change Log 137

  • Function to calculate number of tech types and total tech points costs by pressing "c" on the keyboard.
  • 6 New Techs
  • Paper work = HQ generates Money
  • Extended Powerlines = HQ Generates Power
  • Extended Labs = HQ Generates Tech Points
  • Basic Base Defense - Equips all buildings with basic light machine gun turrets
  • Improved Base Defense - Equipps all buildings with heavy machine gun turrets
  • Advanced Base Defense - equipps all buildings with pulse laser turrets
  • Implemented code for Turret upgrades and building upgrades in Turret, building script, resource generator and resource manager
  • Auto Cannon AOE upgraded added to requirements, name and tech costs.
  • Tweaked HQ Costs
  • Tweaked Generator Costs
  • Tweaked Metal Extractor Production
  • Tweaked Processing Plant Production
  • Auto Cannon AOE Buttons implemented
  • Base Defense Tech Buttons Implemeted

Old Planned/Implimented Stats
3 money 4 seconds 1 metal = 45 Money per min and consumes 15 Metal (3 Money per metal)
4 money 4 seconds 1 metal = 60 Money per min and consumes 15 Metal (4 Money per metal)
7 Money 4 Seconds 2 Metal = 105 Money per min and consumes 30 Metal (3.5)

9 metal 7 seconds = 72 Metal per min = 57
12 Metal 7 Seconds = 96 Metal per min = 81
15 metal 7 Seconds = 120 Metal per min = 90

1 tech 3 seconds = 20 Tech per min
2 tech 3 seconds = 40 tech per min
3 tech 3 seconds = 60 tech per min

New Values

Multiplier = 12
6 Money 5 seconds 1 metal = 72 Money per min, Consumes 12 Metal
9 Money 5 seconds 2 metal = 108 Money per min, Consumes 24 Metal
12 Money 5 Seconds 3 Metal = 144 Money per min, Consumes 36 Metal

Multiplier = 10
8 Metal 6 seconds = 80 Metal per min = 68 =
12 Metal 6 Seconds = 120 Metal per min = 96 =
16 Metal 6 Seconds = 160 Metal per min = 124 =

Multiplier = 6
4 tech 10 seconds = 24 Tech per min
6 tech 10 seconds = 36 tech per min
8 tech 10 seconds = 48 tech per min

New Values for HQ Tech

Multiplier = 6
6 Money 10 seconds 1 metal = 36 Money per min

Multiplier = 6
5 tech 10 seconds = 30 Tech per min

