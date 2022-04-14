World Empire - Version 3.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8555875 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 04:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

We are glad to announce that we discover a new option that will make a huge breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence game speed and it will come in the next update.

Example

Average time to pass turn in Android in case there are no wars = 45 seconds

With new update average time changed to = 31-35 seconds

In the near future all games will have this new option that will speed them up.

Added support to Brazilian Portuguese and improve Urdu language. (Thank you Felipe Mikeia & Shaikh Muhammad Adeel Kashmiri)

Improve economy news UI and data. (More clean news and easy to read)

‎ Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎

‎ Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎

Thank you,‎

iGindis Team