World Empire 2027 update for 14 April 2022

World Empire - Version 3.1.4

World Empire - Version 3.1.4
14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

  • We are glad to announce that we discover a new option that will make a huge breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence game speed and it will come in the next update.

Example
Average time to pass turn in Android in case there are no wars = 45 seconds
With new update average time changed to = 31-35 seconds
In the near future all games will have this new option that will speed them up.

  • Added support to Brazilian Portuguese and improve Urdu language. (Thank you Felipe Mikeia & Shaikh Muhammad Adeel Kashmiri)

  • Improve economy news UI and data. (More clean news and easy to read)

Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
 Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

