World Empire - Version 3.1.4

Dear players,
- We are glad to announce that we discover a new option that will make a huge breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence game speed and it will come in the next update.
Example
Average time to pass turn in Android in case there are no wars = 45 seconds
With new update average time changed to = 31-35 seconds
In the near future all games will have this new option that will speed them up.
-
Added support to Brazilian Portuguese and improve Urdu language. (Thank you Felipe Mikeia & Shaikh Muhammad Adeel Kashmiri)
-
Improve economy news UI and data. (More clean news and easy to read)
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update