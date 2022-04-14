 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DreamPusher update for 14 April 2022

【VER.6.3.3 Update info】

Share · View all patches · Build 8555460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【VER.6.3.3 Update info】
-Fixed the problem that ranking data was not saved correctly.

【VER.6.3.2 Update info】
◇ New function ◇
-Added the day of the week event on / off item and sub-game difficulty setting item to the options.

◇ Rising game ◇
-Adjusted the movement speed of the pocket.

◇ Puzzle game ◇
-Adjusted the dividend of the all-erasing bonus.

◇ Video slot ◇
-Changed the bet limit to 50000.

◇ Others ◇
-Changed so that the horizontal hole size can be adjusted in 10% increments.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.