【VER.6.3.3 Update info】
-Fixed the problem that ranking data was not saved correctly.
【VER.6.3.2 Update info】
◇ New function ◇
-Added the day of the week event on / off item and sub-game difficulty setting item to the options.
◇ Rising game ◇
-Adjusted the movement speed of the pocket.
◇ Puzzle game ◇
-Adjusted the dividend of the all-erasing bonus.
◇ Video slot ◇
-Changed the bet limit to 50000.
◇ Others ◇
-Changed so that the horizontal hole size can be adjusted in 10% increments.
Changed files in this update