Share · View all patches · Build 8555460 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 02:59:18 UTC by Wendy

【VER.6.3.3 Update info】

-Fixed the problem that ranking data was not saved correctly.

【VER.6.3.2 Update info】

◇ New function ◇

-Added the day of the week event on / off item and sub-game difficulty setting item to the options.

◇ Rising game ◇

-Adjusted the movement speed of the pocket.

◇ Puzzle game ◇

-Adjusted the dividend of the all-erasing bonus.

◇ Video slot ◇

-Changed the bet limit to 50000.

◇ Others ◇

-Changed so that the horizontal hole size can be adjusted in 10% increments.