Share · View all patches · Build 8555244 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Missing .exe for FR version of the game now fixed.

I ad a Flag in the Menu for quick language change.

Special thanks to Gadgetroch and Kyriaas for letting me know.

Sorry my Frenchies It should be all good now.

PS: yes it's an Australian flag but we speak English here too :).