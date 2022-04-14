Patch 0.57e

Hello everyone!

I am hard at work on a new huge update, but meanwhile I needed to put this small update with a couple of critical fixes. The biggest change for this update are sets of royal armor, that can be bough for gold in Ertoron. These are meant for better equipment past level 30 for characters without crafting skills. They are worse that Tier3 crafting armor, but still can be a good replacement past faction rep armor and before darklands armor.

I also nerfed health and damage stats on epic armor sets for about 10-15%, because while designing new content, I found out that they were too powerful and it was hard to design challenging content for 50+ levels.

I also wanted to tease a little bit from a new patch, with a couple of new models that were made:







Stay tuned, a lot of cool stuff is coming!