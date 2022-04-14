 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gedonia update for 14 April 2022

Patch 0.57e

Share · View all patches · Build 8555210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I am hard at work on a new huge update, but meanwhile I needed to put this small update with a couple of critical fixes. The biggest change for this update are sets of royal armor, that can be bough for gold in Ertoron. These are meant for better equipment past level 30 for characters without crafting skills. They are worse that Tier3 crafting armor, but still can be a good replacement past faction rep armor and before darklands armor.

I also nerfed health and damage stats on epic armor sets for about 10-15%, because while designing new content, I found out that they were too powerful and it was hard to design challenging content for 50+ levels.

I also wanted to tease a little bit from a new patch, with a couple of new models that were made:


Stay tuned, a lot of cool stuff is coming!

Changed files in this update

Gedonia Content Depot 1114221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.