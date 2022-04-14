After a lot of spit, polish, and more spit (from Hungern), Umbrella's official release is here!

Umbrella is stepping out of our "Beta" environment, and she arrives with a bountiful buffet of gameplay and balance adjustments for the rest of the cast.

If you've been participating in the open beta, all these changes will be familiar to you. If you've just joined us, or want a refresher on all the things that have changed over Umbrella's development, we've compiled a comprehensive set of update notes. You can view these notes over on the Official Skullheart Forums:

Skullheart Forums | Umbrella Release Update Notes

Thank you, everyone, for your continued support of Skullgirls 2nd Encore! There's a lot more in store for this year. Be sure to keep an eye on our social media accounts for the latest info on Black Dahlia, including the start of her Alpha period for Season 1 Pass, and the reveal of the final character for the Season 1 Pass!

Hidden Variable

(Build version 3.3.22)

P.S.

Included in this update is new content for the Digital Art Compendium (DAC).

The changes to the DAC are as follows: