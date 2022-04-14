After a lot of spit, polish, and more spit (from Hungern), Umbrella's official release is here!
Umbrella is stepping out of our "Beta" environment, and she arrives with a bountiful buffet of gameplay and balance adjustments for the rest of the cast.
If you've been participating in the open beta, all these changes will be familiar to you. If you've just joined us, or want a refresher on all the things that have changed over Umbrella's development, we've compiled a comprehensive set of update notes. You can view these notes over on the Official Skullheart Forums:
Skullheart Forums | Umbrella Release Update Notes
Thank you, everyone, for your continued support of Skullgirls 2nd Encore! There's a lot more in store for this year. Be sure to keep an eye on our social media accounts for the latest info on Black Dahlia, including the start of her Alpha period for Season 1 Pass, and the reveal of the final character for the Season 1 Pass!
- Hidden Variable
(Build version 3.3.22)
P.S.
Included in this update is new content for the Digital Art Compendium (DAC).
The changes to the DAC are as follows:
- Addition of Umbrella Character Art
- Character Posters moved to their own folder + Added Umbrella Character Poster
- Boardwalk 2D Image + Concepts added to Environment folder
- Umbrella Frame Dump added
- Added Bubble throw frames for all characters
- PS4 Physical Box Art added to Key Art
- PS4 Physical Manual Cover Art added to Key Art
- PS4 Japanese Physical Box Art added to Key Art
- PS4 Theme Art added to Production Art
- Grand Cathedral Stained Glass Art added to Production Art
- Umbrella Story Mode Content added
- New Umbrella, Parasoul, Cerebella Talking Heads added
- Updated existing Black Egret Talking Heads.
