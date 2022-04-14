Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 27

Hello everyone!

Time for a new update.

Let's start with a couple of announcements.

Discord Server:

First, we have created a discord server! A good number of people had asked for it over the past few months and we have now decided to give it a try as an experiment. I'm not sure if it will work, as I don't know if we have enough players and I'm not sure if it's a good idea to split them into two different places (discord and the steam forums). But we'll see! Opinions are welcome of course.

We'll update this post with a link to the server tomorrow as soon as we finish some last details.

Android Release:

Second, in case you missed our announcement last week, Card Survival has been officially released on Android and can now be found on Google Play. If you are having trouble finding it, just try typing the complete name between quotes. That should do the trick in the worse case. :)

Now, to the content list:

Coffee:

Coffee can now be found in a new location called the Jungle Highlands. Its berries can be harvested and eaten and its seeds can be roasted and used to make coffee. This new drink can be used to wake yourself up when sleepy, but don't abuse it as the lack of sleep will have detrimental effects to your mental structure, specially after spending long periods of time in the island.

Coffee can of course also be planted on crop plots like all other plants.

Macaques:

Macaques now inhabit all jungle environments, old and new, although they are most commonly found in the jungle highlands.

These monkeys can visit your place, just like other animals do, but can also steal your tools and objects in addition to food.

Macaques can be hunted with weapons and log traps, both for their skins and their meat, which can be smoked and salted, just like goat and boar meat. While not dangerous like boars or monitor lizards, they can still bite, so be careful!

One special thing about macaques is that sometimes when hunting them or catching them with log traps, you can wound them instead of killing them. In those cases, you'll have the chance to nurse them back to health and gain their trust. If you keep them fed, hydrated and unstressed for long enough they will become your friends once they are fully healed and stay permanently with you.

A macaque friend will keep you company, lowering your loneliness (specially when pet), and can also be carried around as a satchel. In addition to this, it can also bring you gifts every now and then, and of course poop.

Be careful though, a macaque is not a domesticated animal so expect to get bitten quite a bit by it, specially if stressed. :)

Rice:

A new crop that can be found in yet another new location, the secret valley. Rice can be found in the wild and its stalks can be harvested and thrashed to get its grain. The remaining plant can be used to feed goats as straw.

Rice is unique too in that it can also be planted in a new type of crop plot called the Rice Paddy. When planted there you can get a much greater yield, at the cost of using considerably more water.

This new food source is supposed to fill the role of staple food to late game players building their bases inland.

Lastly, Rice will grow best in fertile areas, like the grasslands or the secret valley.

New Locations:

Three new locations have been added to the game:

The Deep Jungle:

A new jungle that can be accessed from the wetlands and connects to a few different locations. It is now the only place where you can find jasmine at the moment. It can be reached from the wetlands.

The Jungle Highlands:

It can be reached from both the deep jungle and the highlands. These area has the highest chances of finding macaques and is also the only place in the island where you can find coffee.

The Secret Valley:

An area that can mainly be reached from the deep jungle. It is a fertile environment, similar to the grasslands, where plants grow a bit faster than in other places. It is also the only area where you can find rice.

These three new areas are still missing content and need some balancing, but this will change over the next few updates.

The Volcano and a few other new areas are coming soon too, and should be completing the final structure of the island for the game's release. Probably on the next update or the one after that at the latest. ;)

New Visual and Sound Effects:

We have added new visual and audio effects for darkness, derealisation and altered mind states. We hope they will help make the game experience more immersive.

We have also added lots of new ambient and action sounds that were missing. Goats and partridges for example will no longer be silent now. :)

Smaller environments like huts and enclosures now also play muffled version of the environments outside too.

General Tweaks:

Many tweaks to the mental system, specially as it relates to the late game and to manic states.

Isolation now decreases morale more directly as time passes, making having a proper house essential for players that want to stay in the island for long periods of time.

Balance tweaks to the watcher experience.

Added many food items to the food filter.

Fish scraps and slices no longer turn into rotten remains after expiring.

Tweaks to the bug population system.

Added many new items to the list of things that are affected by the table's crafting bonus.

Very Favourable and Unfavourable sea winds in the raft now come with rain too.

Added art for the flower necklace.

Fixed the Cellar effect.

Fixed a bug where games would fail to load on version ea_27.01.

Fixed the strange behaviours when trying to put things into containers inside the mud hut (triggering the "Mud hut doesn't have room for this" messages)

Added new Down To Earth perk.

Fixed some issues related to sleep interruptions.

Fixed an issue that was causing traps to unlock with the crafting instead of the trapping skill.

Fixed an issue that was limiting the amount of almond trees that could exist at any given time to 1.

Handdrills work normally again (they were doing a strange thing with dry leaves).

Fixed some psychological issues related to manic states.

Fixed a bug with the dark chamber in the highland hole.

Made swapping card stacks faster.

Fixed multiple typos.

Fixed an issue with the jasmine clay jar.

Fixed a bug that was causing shelving units not to work anymore.

Fixed a bug with the hunter's mark.

Fixed an issue that was locking the liferaft perk.

Fixed a bug that was causing cookers to cook air into air!

Fixed an issue that was preventing you from using metal knives to carve wood.

Fixed cellar bug that was messing with durabilities.

Fixed an issue that stopped you from building more than one hut or cellar per environment.

Light is no longer required for ripping clothes or crafting wrappings or bandages out of them.

Fixed some issues with hunter proximity doing strange things.

Blueprints "fill all" button no longer steals elements from other blueprints.

Fixed an issue with the watering through not refilling under some special circumstances.

Fixed a bug that would cause the screen to go all white when nearing death

Made the charcoal/ash exploit less of an issue.

Fixed bug that allowed you to feed partridges infinitely with bait.

Fixed issue that was preventing wound dressings from spoiling in some cases.

Fixed an issue that prevented the hunter from appearing to characters with night vision.

Fixed an issue with charcoal in stoves.

That's all for now.

Hope you enjoy the update and have a nice couple of weeks!