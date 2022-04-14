Second build of the day! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.018_Stability_And_Abortability

This one has only two items in it, but both are pretty important for folks that are hitting a few specific issues.

First of all, in multiplayer, on the client there were sometimes floods of errors that would happen (usually but not always after 45 minutes or more of play). Turns out there was a one-line fix for that, it was an unfortunate mistake on my part. So that's nice to have fixed!

Secondly, in general lately it has been possible for the game to get into deadlock states for players in some cases. Because of the highly multithreaded nature of this game, that rarely means that the actual game freezes, but instead means that the background threads are locked up while the front-end still lets you look around, but you can't save or do anything. This hasn't been fixed yet, although it also doesn't affect everyone.

In this build, there are now new buttons in the escape menu, under the debug section, in that little pop up window. One of them says Log All Threads, and does just that. It will be somewhat helpful for us getting information to fix a deadlock (and a modder could cause a deadlock as well, so it's useful for them in the future also).

There is then a second item, which says "Abort All Threads." This one might actually crash the game, or might get it working again, it's hard to be certain (so far for me it has not crashed anything). But what is also does is gives us an exact stack trace from each thread of where it's stuck. Assuming that the deadlock is not one one of a couple of other less-likely spots, this should probably let folks work around it, as well as giving us the tools needed to nail them afterward.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!