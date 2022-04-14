Bug Fixes | Midnight at Forest 2 News

Hello everyone! Sorry for the lack of updates lately, this may be the last update before Midnight at Forest 2!

Let's get right into the patch notes before we give any hints about Midnight at Forest 2.

Changed the Sprint Cooldown in Easy mode from 0s to 1s

Fixed a glitch where you could still click buttons on the main menu while being in the loading screen

Re-designed the loading screen

I've also figured out that there's a speed glitch, but I've decided to keep it in the game because it's kind of funny.

**

Midnight at Forest 2

**

We've already planned a bit of Midnight at Forest 2, and we're gonna start working on it. This will include more than 95% of the assets being created by us (we may use unity assets). We don't want to give too many spoilers but it's gonna be amazing. I'll give you guys two words.

VR

Multiplayer

Thank you!

Rayne,

Head Developer