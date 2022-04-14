 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 14 April 2022

mdiapp+ SE 1.20.4 Released - April 14th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function Addition

  • Added option to Preferences to reverse mouse wheel behavior.

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a bug that prevented layer opacity protection from being enabled for the scatter color mixing brush.
  • Fixed a problem in which slow strokes with a small amount of spray when using a spray brush did not render the brush easily.
    Due to this correction, the amount of spray was slightly different from the previous version.
    We are sorry, but please adjust it.

Function Improvement

  • Improved the start-out process for brushes that require a direction of travel (roller brushes, rotate along option, etc.).

