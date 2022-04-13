 Skip to content

Tavern Crawl update for 13 April 2022

Update for Public Release 4

Build 8554648

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Tavern Crawlers!

We have an exciting new update for the EA players today - Toad Road is now public!

Fight your way through an abandoned sewer and challenge the Frog Prince, as you ascend closer to Murine.

For the Beta testers, the Rat Warrens are now open, and a new boss is available to try out!

Notes:

  • Lock on system re-added
  • Various tweaks and improvements to combat
  • Many AI tweaks, mostly aimed at audio/navigation issues
  • New Area: Toad Road.
  • New Area (Beta): Rat Warrens
  • New Enemies: Greatsword Rat, Warren
  • New Animations for: Frogs, Rats.
  • Should no longer experience the issue where the player would sometimes fall through the floor after loading a save.
  • Inventory updates for stability
  • Cutscenes and Tutorial revamped!
  • Some floating text removed, now present in the dialogue.

Future Plans:

  • Full Release of Rat Warrens
  • Beta Release for Murine.
