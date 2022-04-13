Update for Public Release 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8554648 · Last edited 14 April 2022 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey Tavern Crawlers!

We have an exciting new update for the EA players today - Toad Road is now public!

Fight your way through an abandoned sewer and challenge the Frog Prince, as you ascend closer to Murine.

For the Beta testers, the Rat Warrens are now open, and a new boss is available to try out!

Notes:

Lock on system re-added

Various tweaks and improvements to combat

Many AI tweaks, mostly aimed at audio/navigation issues

New Area: Toad Road.

New Area (Beta): Rat Warrens

New Enemies: Greatsword Rat, Warren

New Animations for: Frogs, Rats.

Should no longer experience the issue where the player would sometimes fall through the floor after loading a save.

Inventory updates for stability

Cutscenes and Tutorial revamped!

Some floating text removed, now present in the dialogue.

Future Plans: