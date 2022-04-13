Update 0.1.7.0 - Expanded NPE, Orbital Market, Custom Difficulties, and more!

Update 0.1.7.0 is here! Several new features and many quality of life changes are included.

Expanded Tutorial and New Player Experience

The tutorial has been greatly expanded to include strategy tips, such as buying empty land to house your sprawling factory, basic vehicle automation, infolinks usage, some of the more common structure options, and much more. Not only that, the early game tech tree has been made easier and simpler to traverse (faster research, easier recipes, some techs like Warehouses start already researched now), to allow new players to more quickly jump into things.

Custom Difficulty Settings

Want to keep the economy, but ditch the enemies? Now you can, with your own custom difficulty settings! A number of controls can be altered at game start, including enemies on/off, weather, rent/maintenance multipliers, enemy start times, indestructibility, and more.

Orbital Market

There's a new AI Faction, the Low Orbit Mercantile Guild, which buys off any lucrative commodities you deliver to it. This adds an alternative way to make money instead of doing missions. However, prices fluctuate based on many factors, including when they last launched a rocket off world, demand off world, and how recently you've been flooding the market with commodities.

Rejection Cooldowns

If you reject a mission now, all AI Factions will no longer offer the same kind of mission for a long time. Does not apply to missions they've already called you about. If you're the sort of player who rejects most of the missions, this option can vastly reduce the number of popups you get.

Buying Already Occupied Land

Feds or Settlers bought the land you had planned to take? Now you can buy it off them. However, it comes at a steep price, and the price increases the longer you wait. After you buy their land, they'll relocate to another plot nearby.

Intermediate Caching Buffers

Similar to the Intermediate Storage Buffer, the new Intermediate Caching Buffer structure adds storage space to intermediate producers it's adjacent to. However, this version is larger, caches 5 times the recipes, but is more expensive and higher up the tech tree. With this, you can really exploit the power of pull logistics.

Faction AI Changes

Enemies are more aware of spawn camping now. AI Factions will sell off their units if they find they have too many. Enemies will now call you and demand tribute before their first attack, as a first warning system. All friendly Factions now allow you to relocate their Trading Post if they have one.

And Much More

Many more smaller UI changes, tweaks, bug fixes, performance improvements, and the like.

Full Patch Notes

New Player Experience