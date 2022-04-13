Fault - Patch Notes: 0.16.1

GAME MECHANICS

General

Game Size

Space needed to install the game should now be down to roughly 14 Gigabytes from the previous size of 53.7 Gigabytes. (74% decrease in total space needed).

With this patch we have reduced the file size of Fault dramatically, this is the result of some work we have done to optimize and improve the memory usage of our game. We have received positive feedback from our testers about this change and are eager to see how it effects our community. We plan to continue working on optimization in the following weeks and will continue to monitor related feedback.

Matchmaking

Region selector has been removed from PVP matches and replaced with Ping dependent matchmaking.

_To aid new players in finding matches in a reasonable time, and to give all players in a lobby the best matchmaking experience possible, we are testing out a new matchmaking system. The game will now take a users ping into account in order to match them with others in the same region. If you are an NA player, the game will match you with others from NA before increasing the ping range to fill the lobby if needed. When in a party, the game will use the leaders ping range to find a match. Players can still use region selection in Custom games.

We will monitor this change and want to hear any feedback regarding the new matchmaking once players have tested it out in live games. You can leave feedback for our team in our Discord._

Chat

The Chat Filter will now replace messages that contain flagged words or phrases with a random line from the following list:

"I love you!"

"I'm having so much fun"

"We got this guys, keep up the hard work"

"We can win"

"This game is so much fun!"

"I love SMS"

"I love Fault"

"I think this is the best game ever"

"Everyone is doing great"

"Good job"

"Great job"

Scoreboard Pings



You can now click on various things found on the scoreboard to alert your teammates in team chat! We are looking to continue adding onto this for the future, but for now you should be able to ping the following:

Aspects

Hero Levels

Hero Gold Bounties

Items

Objective Spawns (Blue Buff, Red Buff, Raptor, Helixes)

‍

Items

Rend Cleaver

Unique passive - Increase your Cleave Damage by 20%.

Unique active - 25 + (50% BAD) Physical Damage in a 600 unit radius around yourself. Cooldown = 15 Seconds.

15 Physical Power

15 Attack Speed

1200 Gold

Builds out of an Academy Pistol and Tempered Vial

Cleaver of Malice

Unique passive - Increase Cleave damage by 35%

Unique active - Deal 25 + (25% BAD and 5% Maximum Health) Physical Damage in a 600 unit radius around yourself. Heal 8% Missing Health for every hero damaged. Cooldown = 15 Seconds.

40 Physical Power

25 Attack Speed

300 Health

3200 Gold

Builds out of a Rend Cleaver and Titan's Maul

Reaper’s Cleaver

Unique passive - Increase your Cleave Damage by 35%.

Unique active - Deal 25 + (125% BAD) Physical Damage in a 600 unit radius around yourself. Cooldown = 15 Seconds.

50 Physical Power

25 Attack Speed

10% Life steal

10% Spell Vamp

3300 Gold

Builds out of a Rend Cleaver and Voracious Steel

Heroes

General

BASIC ATTACK SMOOTHENING



Grux Before Changes



Grux After Changes

Basic Attacks will now flow together more fluidly, with each auto attack holding the end stance and flowing into the next animation instead of resetting the hero to their idle pose.

‍

HERO PHYSICS

Added physics to a large amount of heroes in the game, including support for the main menu.

FENG MAO

Feng's old attack animations did not flow together properly and have been changed to better fit the basic attack smoothening update.

KWANG

Added Smart and Normal Cast options for each of his abilities, both while Kwang has his sword in and out of hand.

Steel

Changed Steel’s animations to act more like other heroes and removed his leaning.

‍

HUD

Buff/Debuff Indicators

Added Eldritch Flame Debuff indicator.

Added Titan's Guard Buff indicator.

Added Titan's Armour Buff indicator.

Added Titan's Spellbook Buff indicator.

Added Fountain Birth Movespeed indicator.

Added Fountain Spring Movespeed indicator.

Added Phantom Blade Movespeed indicator.

Added Traveler's Augment Movespeed indicator.

Added Knights Battleplate Armour Bonus indicator

Changed Demon Sword Shred Debuff to show correct item art.

Changed Fates Gunblade Spellshield to show the correct item art.

SFX

Heroes



Countess

Full ability SFX Rework

Map

Ambient and interactive river audio has been added.

BUG FIXES

Draft

Pre-Match Screen

Draft Dodging A.I (PvE) Games will no longer cause temporary bans.

Fixed an issue when trying to lock in a hero someone already has would reset the lobby.

Heroes

General

Fixed an issue causing Emotes to not cancel when hitting LMB, casting an ability, or moving.‍

Boris

MAUL (RMB)

Fixed an issue causing ability to deal damage through spell bubbles.

Crunch

FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)

Fixed an issue causing thruster VFX to get stuck after casting ability.

‍

Gadget

DISRUPTOR DRONE (RMB)

Fixed an issue causing drone to get stuck on towers.

GRIM.exe

MODE.EXE (E)

Fixed an issue with ability not giving Grim.EXE energy back on auto hit.

‍

Grux

OKEROS CHARGE (E)

Fixed an issue causing ability to knock up enemies with spell bubble.

‍

Kallari

ASSASSIN'S TACTICS (P)

Fixed a bug causing Kallari to have increased predation damage against an enemy Kallari.

‍

Narbash

CRASH BANG BOOM! (R)

Fixed an issue causing the abilities SFX to cut in and out.

‍

Phase

PSYCHIC LINK (RMB)

Fixed an issue causing link to randomly break on ally heroes.

‍

Riktor

ELECTRO WHIP (Q)

Fixed an issue causing silence to stop some heroes auto attacks.

‍

Steel

GENERAL

Fixed an issue with Steel's shoulder movements.

‍

Twinblast

GRENADE (Q)

Fixed an issue causing ability charges to stack above 3.

Map

Main

FOLIAGE

Missing foliage has been added across the map.

LANES

Fixed dusk side solo lane tower rings collision.

Fixed some collision on the outside wall of duo lane.

Fixed the ramps between inhibitors in dawn side (should no longer be able to walk up them).

Fixed an invisible wall going into mid lane from river stairs.

Jungle

BLUE BUFF AREA

Fixed various ledges near blue buff from being stood on.

Fixed blue buff walls collision.

Fixed a tree in dawn side blue buff causing players to get stuck.

Fixed some ledges on the stairs in blue buff side going into side lanes.

Fixed Blue side jungle camp closest to mid lane walls from being stood on.

Fixed pillars from being stood on next to blue shrines.

Fixed the statues in blue side jungle from being stood on.

Fixed the ramp to the platform in blue side jungle to have a bit smoother collision.

Fixed a tree behind the platform in blue side jungle from clipping with players cameras.

Fixed stairs going into midlane T1 towers from blue jungle to have smoother collision.

Fixed the orbs above blue buff from being stood on.

Fixed the hallway next to midlane blue side jungle to have smoother collision.

PRIME PIT

Fixed an issue causing Prime's Influence to still apply to dead teammates after prime is slain.

RED BUFF AREA

Fixed red buff arch way from being stood on.

Fixed the staircase next to mid going into red jungle (both sides).

Fixed dusk side red side jungle entrance.

Fixed some ledges red side jungle from being stood on.

Fixed an tree and rock from being stood on in dawn side red jungle near duo lane.

Fixed the invisible walls going up the stairs from red jungle into mid lane.

RAPTOR AREA

Fixed a ledge above Prime Helix and Raptor from being stood on.

Fixed an invisible wall coming out of raptor pit towards dusk side blue jungle.

SHRINES

Fixed ledges above gold and green shrine from being stood on.

Fixed gold shrines small staircases collision.

Minions

LANE MINIONS

Fixed an issue causing minions to bounce on each others head as they spawn in.

‍

BALANCE

General

Last Hitting and Lifesteal

Lifesteal and damage is no longer constricted by how much HP your target has; If your target has 20 hp left and your auto attacks do 2000 damage, you will now get the full benefit of your damage instead of just benefiting from their remaining health.

Heroes

Crunch

LEFT CRUNCH (Q)

Cooldown Increased from 6 -> 8 at all levels.

Cleave Percent increased from 50 -> 75% at all levels.

Empowered Cleave Percent changed from 80/85/90/95/100 -> 100% at all levels.

Base Damage changed from 60/110/160/210/260 -> 70/105/140/175/210.

Physical Power Scaling increased from 75 -> 90%.

Energy Power Scaling increased from 60 -> 75%.

FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)

Movement Speed Slow was removed from both the normal and empowered ability.

Range reduced from 1050 -> 850.

Empowered Ranged reduced from 1350 -> 1050.

Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 75%.

Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 60%.

RIGHT CRUNCH (E)

Empowered Stun reduced from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 -> 0.75 seconds at all levels.

Base Damage changed from 50/95/140/185/230 -> 60/95/130/165/200.

Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 90%.

Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 80%.

CRUNCH PUNCH (P)

Stacks now refresh on new application instead of having their own timers.

Twinblast

RAPID FIRE(RMB)

Ability will now increase dynamically with Overdrive (Passive) stacks.

Items

Blighted Chestplate

Increased Healing Reduction from 50 -> 60%.



Bloodlust Sabre

Physical Power reduced from 80 -> 60.

Lifesteal increased from 10% -> 20%.

Gold Cost reduced from 3600 -> 3200.

Removed Serrated Bayonet from the buildpath.

Cursed Remnant

Increased Healing Reduction from 50 -> 60%.

Demonic Embrace

Removed Physical Power from passive.

Added 20% Spell Vamp to passive.

Passive Lifesteal reduced from 30 -> 20%.

Demon Sword

Health reduced from 400 -> 300.

Physical Power increased from 40 -> 50.

Now builds out of a Leather Satchel and Titan's Maul.

Fist of the Titan

Added 30 Attack Speed.

Health reduced from 400 -> 300.

Now builds out of a Titan's Maul and a Magus Bolt.

Jar of Hearts

Increased Healing Reduction from 50 -> 60%.

Knight’s Battleplate

Shield changed from a flat value to decaying over time.

Outgoing Damage Reduction increased from 50% -> 75%.

Titan Slayer

Percent Physical Penetration increased from 25% -> 30%.

Maximum Bonus Damage Percentage decreased from 20% -> 15%.

‍

— Strange Matter Team