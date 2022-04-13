4/13/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.2.1

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This update is coming early because of the bug that needed fixing. Nothing major, but it was definitely annoying. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed incorrect dialogue loop with Mr Chang

Changes & Additions:

Added a new steam achievement

Added nailed bat melee weapon

Updated some shops

Added more clutter to some areas

Updated some graphics with more detail

Replaced a police officer on Crescent Strip with a police drone (Those look cool, don't they?)

Added 3 more random shouts for protesters

Added 3 more random shouts for anti-protester police

Added more wandering civilians to a few areas

Added flowing dust particles to Lamplight Market

Disabled 1 more background soundtrack (Didn't fit the theme enough)

Added a map-specific soundtrack for the Spinning Dragon Restaurant (Some of you may recognize it from my game "Disgraced")

Cleaned up the Spinning Dragon Restaurant a bit so it doesn't look so dirty (Went overboard with the filth graphics)

Added a text intro to Lamplight Market (Giving some background and lore to the area)

Added a special visual event when you first exit The Views Apartment building (Just for atmosphere, but it looks really nice)

Several of the protester sprites in game now have protest signs

Protester characters holding signs now play an animation when they shout at the police

"The Edge" side quest now awards an infamy by completing it by default

Slightly increased global text glow

Added NPC blockers near Lamplight Market travel point (To prevent them getting in your way)

Some other minor tweaks here and there

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː