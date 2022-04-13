4/13/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.2.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
This update is coming early because of the bug that needed fixing. Nothing major, but it was definitely annoying. Check out the change log below!
Update 1.2.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed incorrect dialogue loop with Mr Chang
Changes & Additions:
- Added a new steam achievement
- Added nailed bat melee weapon
- Updated some shops
- Added more clutter to some areas
- Updated some graphics with more detail
- Replaced a police officer on Crescent Strip with a police drone (Those look cool, don't they?)
- Added 3 more random shouts for protesters
- Added 3 more random shouts for anti-protester police
- Added more wandering civilians to a few areas
- Added flowing dust particles to Lamplight Market
- Disabled 1 more background soundtrack (Didn't fit the theme enough)
- Added a map-specific soundtrack for the Spinning Dragon Restaurant (Some of you may recognize it from my game "Disgraced")
- Cleaned up the Spinning Dragon Restaurant a bit so it doesn't look so dirty (Went overboard with the filth graphics)
- Added a text intro to Lamplight Market (Giving some background and lore to the area)
- Added a special visual event when you first exit The Views Apartment building (Just for atmosphere, but it looks really nice)
- Several of the protester sprites in game now have protest signs
- Protester characters holding signs now play an animation when they shout at the police
- "The Edge" side quest now awards an infamy by completing it by default
- Slightly increased global text glow
- Added NPC blockers near Lamplight Market travel point (To prevent them getting in your way)
- Some other minor tweaks here and there
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
For more info on the game, visit the store page below!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/
If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update