Daily Challenges & New Hats!

Are y’all turnips ready to compete?

Today we’re introducing Daily Challenge Contests in our latest patch, v1.1.2! Daily

Challenge Contests are a Steam-exclusive, limited-time contest where you can compete to get

the farthest in the Daily Challenge for real prizes! We’re planning on hosting several of these,

and our Discord is the best place to find out when we’re hosting them!

To celebrate the start of these contests, the winner of the first challenge will win a Turnip Boy

plush!

Additionally, we’ve released a new Tax Hat just in time for Tax Day! Avoid paying your taxes in

style with this haute couture.

You can access the Tax Hat from the mailbox outside of Turnip Boy's greenhouse once you

update the game. What’s more, it’s not the only hat you’ll receive this year. :) We have timed hat

releases in the next year to coincide with major holidays. Follow us on Discord or Twitter to

learn when they release.

And now for bug fixes, improvements to features, and general quality of life improvements.

Gameplay changes

Introduced limited-time Daily Challenge Contests! You’ll also be able to see if a Daily Challenge Contest is active by looking at the leaderboards in Sunset Station! (Steam only! Internet connection required!)

Added Japanese localization!

Riot shield now blocks poison!

Added an option to turn off movement camera panning.

Add deadzones on both the right and left sticks on controllers. (This should help combat slight Joycon drift for everyone playing on the Nintendo Switch!)

Slightly moved Tots over to the left to prevent soft-locking.

The “retry” text when dying now says “continue” on the Limitless Line to help communicate that when you die, it returns you to Sunset Station, and doesn’t instantly start a new run.

Added a sub shop sign near the Waysandwich sandwich shop.

Bug Fixes

Daily Challenges have been completely overhauled, and now reset at midnight EST worldwide. (Steam only! Internet connection required!)

Plastic fangs should no longer revive and softlock the player if you kill an enemy while dying.

Optimized downloading leaderboards on Steam to combat longer loading screens. (Steam only!)

Fixed the “Unsupported Platform” message appearing on the Nintendo Switch, regardless of if they have obtained a Daily Ticket.

Removed the introduction videos and replaced them with static logos to provide better support for Linux & the Steam Deck.

Fixed a bug where the game would display “1” instead of “100%” when speedrunning.

Moved some trees to prevent the player from going past the load zone in the area of the Weapon Woods with the road.

We hope to see y’all on the leaderboards!