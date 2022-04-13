Version 0.5.0 - KABOOM! Explosives, Base Repair, Zombie Buffs

This update includes a lot of new content, improvements, and polish.

Right off the bat, explosives!

You can now find propane tanks that can be lit with a matchbox and explode in ~4 seconds. The explosion will deal damage to all entities within a short radius. This includes players, zombies, base walls, foundations, and doors.

For a larger explosion, dynamite can be crafted from gun powder! This also needs to be lit by a matchbox and explodes in ~8 seconds. This explosion deals more damage in a larger radius.

Base Enhancements

Base Building parts such as walls and floors will decay over time. This period should be around ~4 days. Parts will not decay to destruction, only 25% health. Parts can be repaired for a fraction of the cost to place a new one with specific tools.

Hand saw repairs wooden parts or deployables (ie Wooden Doors).

Chisel repairs stone and upgrades wooden parts to stone.

Blow Torch repairs iron/metal deployables (ie Base Flag)

Tree Changes

Less exciting but necessary, trees will now fall after being harvested. Different items harvest at different rates but trees will always drop saplings. These saplings can be planted. Once planted, they will grow over time or bones can be used to accelerate the growth!

Zombie Buffs

Nothing too much to explain here. Zombie spawn rates are increased at night by 1.5x. Zombies' health was increased from 75 to 100. Furthermore, their pathfinding was updated to reflect the map better.

Going Forward

The next few patches will be to tweak, balance, and polish the game. In the next few weeks, I will be marketing. This will include creating YouTube guides and reaching out to influencers about covering the game!

Changelog