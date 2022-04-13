Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.32

Hello all! This update focuses on bug-fixing and AI improvements. The main changes are the following:

Fixed a source of crash when several characters cast healing spells (and other spells) out of combat.

Fixed a source of crash in combat and when recruiting companions.

Fixed an issue with the AI casting Protection from Energy on allies.

Fixed an issue with large creatures taking a five-foot step when they shouldn't be able to do so.

Fixed an issue associated with the square targeted by spellcasters when they cast summoning spells.

Fixed broken links to Psychic Warrior powers and Bard spells in the help system.

Psychic Warriors wearing armour that grants a better bonus than the psionic power Inertial Armour will no longer use that psionic power out of combat. Also tweaked some AI settings in the goblin-arena battle.

Added the missing 'prone' sprite for Mimics, which is displayed when they're sleeping.

Please let me know if you still find crashes and other bugs with this version. Feel free to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com. A saved game will be very useful as part of a crash report.

I'll post a new Kickstarter update tomorrow.

Also, a Matt Chat (see Matt Chat on Youtube) about KotC 2 is planned this Friday at 4 pm Paris time.

Finally, be sure to check out Solasta: The Lost Valley, due to be released tomorrow (14 April). The Lost Valley is a brand new level 1 to 12 campaign that will take your party into the lands of the Dominion. Read more about it here. Congratulations to Tactical Adventures for the new release!!

Thank You, Wise Wizards and Mighty Warriors!! Best regards ːsteamhappyː