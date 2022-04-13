Early access update #1

In this first update of our Early Access we gather all the feedbacks from the community to add some quality of life improvements .

Also, we implemented cards that was missing at the end of the early access that prevented players to see what they won by leveling.

New features:

Implemented new cards with graphics & battle animations: Mara’s Banshee, Mara’s Fox, Volk’ha, Argento’s Barbed Wires, Argento’s Tower, Growing Oak, Insane’s Ruin, Insane’s Putrefaction, Achieve

Implemented new battle animations: Damage, Ether, Deadly Viper, The Wall

Implemented new capacity with tip: Growth

Cards from leveling and covenants have different borders

Improvements:

The characters have now a special background during the exploration

Improvements from community:

These improvements was submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!