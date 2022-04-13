Early access update #1

In this first update of our Early Access we gather all the feedbacks from the community to add some quality of life improvements .
Also, we implemented cards that was missing at the end of the early access that prevented players to see what they won by leveling.
New features:
- Implemented new cards with graphics & battle animations: Mara’s Banshee, Mara’s Fox, Volk’ha, Argento’s Barbed Wires, Argento’s Tower, Growing Oak, Insane’s Ruin, Insane’s Putrefaction, Achieve
- Implemented new battle animations: Damage, Ether, Deadly Viper, The Wall
- Implemented new capacity with tip: Growth
- Cards from leveling and covenants have different borders
Improvements:
- The characters have now a special background during the exploration
Improvements from community:
These improvements was submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!
- The cursor is now displayed during character creation
- Added an in-game menu that allows player to quit a story
- Added support for playing with the mouse
- Changed button label for replacing mods
- Quitting the game is now outside the options menu
- Added a message to go to the next step in the introduction
Changed files in this update