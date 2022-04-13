30XX 0.35 Patch Notes - April 13, 2022

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.35 patch starts an iteration wave on player Powers. We've got some exciting new stuff coming in the next few weeks, but for today, we've revised almost all of Nina's Power Fusions, changed up the way she and Ace recover Energy, and made Energy itself more granular for the player, allowing finer control over character Energy usage and recovery.

NOTE: Players playing in Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Russian may notice longer first-load loading times on the first game launch post-patch. We've fixed a longstanding bug causing some characters to fail to render properly in these languages, but it requires the game to regenerate some font files. (It'll do this automatically.)

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

NRG has been converted into a continuous bar on the HUD. Existing NRG values have all been multiplied by 10, so NRG use/recovery is more granular than it was prior to 0.35.

Ace now recovers 5 NRG when an enemy is killed by a Weapon Attack, and 10 NRG when collecting a health pickup. (In old numbers, this is 0.5 and 1 NRG.)

Nina now recovers 2 NRG when an enemy is killed by a Weapon Attack, and 20 NRG when collecting a health pickup.

Owlhawk's Talon (Arm Core) now doubles NRG restored via primary kill instead of its previous effect.

Jagged Bolt's base damage reduced to 35 (from 50).

Crushing Void's keyword is now "Amplify" instead of "Charge". It no longer needs to be charged before being fired - the basic use of the Power functions like the first-level-charge equivalent of the previous version.

Nina's Power Fusions are now symmetrical. (Zen Mortar + Aiming Gear == Aiming Gear + Zen Mortar.) We've adjusted the effects, numbers, and costs on almost all of Nina's fusions to be more interesting, unique, and useful. This reduces the number of actual Powers & Fusions Nina has access to from 64 to 36 - we're confident this is a "less is more" approach. Under the previous system, many of Nina's fusions behaved very similarly - lots of effect & utility overlap.

Many of Nina's Powers and Fusions have had their NRG costs adjusted.

Crystal Wave no longer goes through walls by default.

Dash duration per button press extended to one second while on the ground (up from 1/3 of a second). Air dash time is unaffected. (This doesn't really affect player mobility, since dashing doesn't have a cooldown in 30XX. Just saves some button presses.)

The NRG cost of a Power is now displayed as part of its tooltip in the Pause screen. This updates to account for any currently-equipped Fusions.

Fixed a long-standing localization bug that could cause some characters not to render when playing in Japanese, Chinese, Korean, or Russian. This may cause long first-time game load times after this patch while playing in those languages, but it should only affect the first time starting 30XX, and the first time swapping to a new resolution.

Fixed a bug causing Angle Bolter Beta and Gamma forms to have swapped health values (so the Beta had more HP than the Gamma.)

Fixed an issue where jump inputs could get eaten if entered while wall sliding within 0.15 seconds of starting a Hover or Fly.

Inputting a jump immediately before making wall contact with Hover or Fly available or active will now use the same jump buffer logic as not having Hover or Fly. (This means slightly mistiming a Jump input while near a wall no longer punishes you for having Hover or Fly.)

The "double jump" action now takes priority over the "stop Flying" action when pressing Jump. Since Double Jump normally happens before Hover/Fly, this really only matters in Highvault - hovering into a Highvault Wingzone, then pressing Jump while still hovering will cause you to use the extra jump, instead of just ending your Hover.