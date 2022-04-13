Patch 1.0.21 : Let's make Season 2 happen a bit earlier

Dear residents,

Patch 1.0.22 has a few Season 2 changes that are more easily communicated via a full announcement rather than a dry changelog.

I tried as much as possible to keep the main plot of the main game and Season 2 chronologically separate. Gleaner Heights has earned a reputation of being too cryptic story-wise, but that is not entirely true: A new player who goes in blind does have enough time to figure out things on their own and beat the main story before it...expires, so to speak. The game was designed around that. Some players like going to the wiki and powering through the game, finishing the main story before Year 1 even ends. Others take their time, enjoying their farming activities, and may eventually beat the main story at around Year 2. Others are just in for the farming and the romance. And that damn line about chickens and bananas. In any case, a newcomer should definitely not have to juggle two overlapping main plots at once. But the idea of making Season 2 happen a bit earlier (and then some more, under certain circumstances) was quite interesting.

This update makes some adjustments regarding when certain Season2 content appears. More precisely:

Kranf arrives on Year 2, early Spring (used to be Year 3). This happens because a certain spouse quest depends on meeting Kranf and I'd like to make that quest available earlier.

Similarly, the Flower Lady arrives on Year 2, mid-Summer (used to be Year 3). Now you get to plant flowers earlier! Woohoo!

Chad arrives within the first few days of Year 3 (used to be a couple weeks later). This also means you get the motorcycle earlier, too.

The new main plot kicks off on Year 3, mid-Spring (used to be about a month later).

But! For players who have beaten the vanilla main plot before the end of Year 2:

Chad will appear as early as Year 2, late Summer and

Celsus will appear as early as Year 2, early Fall, effectively kicking off the main plot in mid-late Fall of Year 2!

A lot of people ask me all the time, so no, you don't have to start a new game for these changes to apply. If you're already playing and you're touching some of these dates, end results may be off for an in-game week or so, but that's all.

Furthermore, I made a horrific discovery: Season2 Theater Man's performances were glitched! They didn't play, and the one who did probably had wrong dialogue! I fixed that, so now, when the main story of Season 2 kicks of, you can enjoy the Theater Man's spectacular new performances! Just be at the hotel's showroom on Winter 5, 15 and 25, between 7pm and 10pm !

That's all for now. Please do let me know if any issues occur. See you around!