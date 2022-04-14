Update 1.1.6 brings a number of additions and fixes, most importantly the addition of gun tractors, one of the major develpoment goals for this year. As always, please report bugs and crashes on the Steam discussion boards or on the Discord. Full changlog follows:

1.1.6 Changelog

ADD: Gun Towing and Gun Tractors

mobile gun units may be spawned with a randomly selected tractor, chance is high if unit is attacking a zone, low if it is defending

good chance of gun being spawned hooked up to its tractor if attacking, very small chance if defending

if gun is spawned deployed, it won't be hooked up to a tractor

units that are towing or being towed have a much higher chance of being spotted

towing units may be targeted and destroyed, if a tractor or gun is destroyed the link to its gun/tractor is broken

immobile guns and mobile guns that are not limbered cannot withdraw from a battle, they must be abandoned (and thus award VP)

limbered guns need to unlimber before attempting to deploy and/or fire; if successful, they may also attempt to deploy and/or fire in the same activation

Very Small and Small gun units can fire while packed-up, but there is a to-hit penalty, and RoF is not allowed

gun units cannot pivot on their own while being towed

tractor units are defined per nation; campaign files do not need to include them

game will roll against current rarity when spawning tractor units, also has to have enough towing capacity for that gun

towing units have a towing_capacity stat with the maximum size of gun that can be towed

gun tractors always act last during the Allied or Enemy action phases

gun tractors with no friendly guns that they could tow will usually withdraw from the battle

gun units that are trying to withdraw will try to pack-up, and will normally not abandon their gun if there is a friendly tractor available that could tow it

gun tractors towing a gun can withdraw from the battle and take the gun with them

ADD: New Units: C2P, C2P (GER), C4P, C4P (Heavy), C7P, C7P (GER), C7P (SOV), Laffly S15T, Renault UE, Renault UE (GER),

RSO, M4 HST, Loyd Carrier TT, CMP FAT, Morris C8 FAT

ADD: Towing capacity to: Laffly S20TL, MG Carrier, Bren Gun Carrier

ADD: Campaign Records can now display multiple pages of data

ADD: Amphibious stat for units; if all units in player squad are amphibious, no extra time required to cross rivers on the Campaign Day map

ADD: Command to Mods menu to scan modded campaigns for common issues, any found are listed in console

ADD: New Skill: The Immobilizer: Reduces penalty to hit when attempting to immobilize a target vehicle

ADD: PgUp/PgDn commands to scroll Campaign Day journal by 5 entries at a time

ADD: Description for Stabilize Crewman bail-out action

CNG: Squadmates won't re-attempt HD if they are already HD in a direction that covers the player's current facing

CNG: AI units that are deployed and must deploy to fire will reposition less often; if they do reposition, they cannot act again that turn

CNG: Guns that are being manhandled (deployed, must be deployed to fire, and attempting to reposition) have a greater chance of bogging down

CNG: Enemy AT Rifle and HMG teams will now be more likely to close the distance with the player

CNG: Slight increase to base crewman promotion chance

CNG: At end of scenario, critical injuries now much less likely to result in crewman death

CNG: Player Commanders have a much higher chance of being promoted when eligible

CNG: Enemy vehicle units armed with flame throwers now more likely to close distance with player

CNG: Unbogging has been rebalanced, and should be easier overall

FIX: Packed-up gun units can no longer be spawned dug-in, entrenched, or fortified

FIX: Squadmates now gain HD in same direction as player if they are also successful

FIX: Minor typo in tutorial slides

FIX: Passengers that are unloaded from transports now have their AI statuses correctly set

FIX: All variants of the Stuart now have a Commander/Loader and Gunner

FIX: Several errors in the unit definition for the Stuart VI

FIX: Panzer VG now has a fast turret

FIX: AI units that attempt to reposition now also do a bog check

FIX: Panzer III: Small changes to max ammo amounts for main guns, removed hull hatches, added Gunner and Loader side hatches, added commander cupola

FIX: StuG III and vehicles that use the StuG III hull: Removed hull hatches

FIX: Panzer IV: Added Gunner and Loader side hatches

FIX: Tiger I and II now correctly have Loader hatches

FIX: PSW 222, Semovente da 90/53 turret position definitions

FIX: Campaign day journal entries could have been displayed outside of correct area

FIX: Unit Gallery command key in the in-game menu conflicted with new Ultrawide setting

FIX: HD direction now correctly displayed in unit info pop-up window

FIX: Stabilize Crewman bail-out action should now appear and apply properly