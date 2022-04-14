Update 1.1.6 brings a number of additions and fixes, most importantly the addition of gun tractors, one of the major develpoment goals for this year. As always, please report bugs and crashes on the Steam discussion boards or on the Discord. Full changlog follows:
1.1.6 Changelog
ADD: Gun Towing and Gun Tractors
- mobile gun units may be spawned with a randomly selected tractor, chance is high if unit is attacking a zone, low if it is defending
- good chance of gun being spawned hooked up to its tractor if attacking, very small chance if defending
- if gun is spawned deployed, it won't be hooked up to a tractor
- units that are towing or being towed have a much higher chance of being spotted
- towing units may be targeted and destroyed, if a tractor or gun is destroyed the link to its gun/tractor is broken
- immobile guns and mobile guns that are not limbered cannot withdraw from a battle, they must be abandoned (and thus award VP)
- limbered guns need to unlimber before attempting to deploy and/or fire; if successful, they may also attempt to deploy and/or fire in the same activation
- Very Small and Small gun units can fire while packed-up, but there is a to-hit penalty, and RoF is not allowed
- gun units cannot pivot on their own while being towed
- tractor units are defined per nation; campaign files do not need to include them
- game will roll against current rarity when spawning tractor units, also has to have enough towing capacity for that gun
- towing units have a towing_capacity stat with the maximum size of gun that can be towed
- gun tractors always act last during the Allied or Enemy action phases
- gun tractors with no friendly guns that they could tow will usually withdraw from the battle
- gun units that are trying to withdraw will try to pack-up, and will normally not abandon their gun if there is a friendly tractor available that could tow it
- gun tractors towing a gun can withdraw from the battle and take the gun with them
ADD: New Units: C2P, C2P (GER), C4P, C4P (Heavy), C7P, C7P (GER), C7P (SOV), Laffly S15T, Renault UE, Renault UE (GER),
RSO, M4 HST, Loyd Carrier TT, CMP FAT, Morris C8 FAT
ADD: Towing capacity to: Laffly S20TL, MG Carrier, Bren Gun Carrier
ADD: Campaign Records can now display multiple pages of data
ADD: Amphibious stat for units; if all units in player squad are amphibious, no extra time required to cross rivers on the Campaign Day map
ADD: Command to Mods menu to scan modded campaigns for common issues, any found are listed in console
ADD: New Skill: The Immobilizer: Reduces penalty to hit when attempting to immobilize a target vehicle
ADD: PgUp/PgDn commands to scroll Campaign Day journal by 5 entries at a time
ADD: Description for Stabilize Crewman bail-out action
CNG: Squadmates won't re-attempt HD if they are already HD in a direction that covers the player's current facing
CNG: AI units that are deployed and must deploy to fire will reposition less often; if they do reposition, they cannot act again that turn
CNG: Guns that are being manhandled (deployed, must be deployed to fire, and attempting to reposition) have a greater chance of bogging down
CNG: Enemy AT Rifle and HMG teams will now be more likely to close the distance with the player
CNG: Slight increase to base crewman promotion chance
CNG: At end of scenario, critical injuries now much less likely to result in crewman death
CNG: Player Commanders have a much higher chance of being promoted when eligible
CNG: Enemy vehicle units armed with flame throwers now more likely to close distance with player
CNG: Unbogging has been rebalanced, and should be easier overall
FIX: Packed-up gun units can no longer be spawned dug-in, entrenched, or fortified
FIX: Squadmates now gain HD in same direction as player if they are also successful
FIX: Minor typo in tutorial slides
FIX: Passengers that are unloaded from transports now have their AI statuses correctly set
FIX: All variants of the Stuart now have a Commander/Loader and Gunner
FIX: Several errors in the unit definition for the Stuart VI
FIX: Panzer VG now has a fast turret
FIX: AI units that attempt to reposition now also do a bog check
FIX: Panzer III: Small changes to max ammo amounts for main guns, removed hull hatches, added Gunner and Loader side hatches, added commander cupola
FIX: StuG III and vehicles that use the StuG III hull: Removed hull hatches
FIX: Panzer IV: Added Gunner and Loader side hatches
FIX: Tiger I and II now correctly have Loader hatches
FIX: PSW 222, Semovente da 90/53 turret position definitions
FIX: Campaign day journal entries could have been displayed outside of correct area
FIX: Unit Gallery command key in the in-game menu conflicted with new Ultrawide setting
FIX: HD direction now correctly displayed in unit info pop-up window
FIX: Stabilize Crewman bail-out action should now appear and apply properly
Changed files in this update