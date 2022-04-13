Update #002

Hello,

We've released our second game update for The Backrooms: Survival.

Fixes/Changes:

-New "pool rooms" level theme

-New "greek labyrinth" level theme

-three new entities

-added unlockable safes that spawn on walls with items inside

-added dead corpses that can be cannibalized for hunger at expense of sanity

-fixed bug with clown entities model

-never get the same theme in a row, so the next level is always different from the current one

-added air vents in ceilings that can be unlocked with screwdrivers to get to the next level

-fixed bug where loading a quicksave doesn't update the entities to reflect that level theme

-a message is shown when a weapon breaks

-fixed bug where on entering a new level a ladder can be briefly seen

-fixed a bug where spamming "E" quickly on entering a new level can sometimes bypass to the next level

-fixed bug where dropping screwdriver doesn't remove it from inventory

-fixed dog whistle not attracting nearby hounds

-four new steam achievements

-added an "angel bell" item that shatters nearby hostile angel statue entities

-no-clipping out of the game now randomly transports you to a random part of the level

-added a pipe wrench weapon

-added a nail board weapon

-added a frame rate cap setting

-added doors that are already unlocked

-redesigned the model of the locked door

-added oil bottle item to refill lanterns

-fixed bug where walls/floors look shiny/plastic in some lighting