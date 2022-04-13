Update #002

Hello,
We've released our second game update for The Backrooms: Survival.
Fixes/Changes:
-New "pool rooms" level theme
-New "greek labyrinth" level theme
-three new entities
-added unlockable safes that spawn on walls with items inside
-added dead corpses that can be cannibalized for hunger at expense of sanity
-fixed bug with clown entities model
-never get the same theme in a row, so the next level is always different from the current one
-added air vents in ceilings that can be unlocked with screwdrivers to get to the next level
-fixed bug where loading a quicksave doesn't update the entities to reflect that level theme
-a message is shown when a weapon breaks
-fixed bug where on entering a new level a ladder can be briefly seen
-fixed a bug where spamming "E" quickly on entering a new level can sometimes bypass to the next level
-fixed bug where dropping screwdriver doesn't remove it from inventory
-fixed dog whistle not attracting nearby hounds
-four new steam achievements
-added an "angel bell" item that shatters nearby hostile angel statue entities
-no-clipping out of the game now randomly transports you to a random part of the level
-added a pipe wrench weapon
-added a nail board weapon
-added a frame rate cap setting
-added doors that are already unlocked
-redesigned the model of the locked door
-added oil bottle item to refill lanterns
-fixed bug where walls/floors look shiny/plastic in some lighting
