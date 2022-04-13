 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack update for 13 April 2022

Twitch connection is restored

Share · View all patches · Build 8553230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

I am so sorry for the connection issues today :(

I accidentally unchecked a really, really important box so the game was like "OK that sounds great, I will completely forget how to listen to the Twitch Chat once I successfully connect to it." For what it's worth, that box is labelled "Persistent."

I'll add a step in my build process to test for this, so that it doesn't happen again.

Also everything is fixed and I tested the new build, so the game is back to it's old self again, along with the newer changes from this morning.

Thanks!,
-Jaime

Changed files in this update

The 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack Content Depot 1269401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.