Patch v1.05a Released!

V1.05a

This is a bug fix patch meant to address several issues, some outstanding ones, together at once. No contents added.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where weapons that hit only once but is damage-accumulated inflicts full damage upon contact. Ie, a projectile deals 50 dmg, encounters a 10 dmg bullet, should only inflict 40 dmg on a target.

Fixed a bug where keyboard controls in the options menu while in-game can become somewhat unstable. ie, some keys registered, others aren't.

Fixed a crash bug where if you press multiple joystick buttons at once, it can sometimes lead to a crash.

Fixed a soft-lock bug in Controls where waiting for a key to be pressed causes the game to go into a limbo. This is a regression bug; not an existing bug previously. It was introduced during one of the upgrades that unfortunately broke this part of the game.

Fixed a small issue with players pressing really quickly to traverse menus; a short delay is now added between traversals (ie, Start Game > Arcade Mode). Scrolling the menu itself won't be subjected to the delay.

Fixed a bug where the Planet Atmosphere doesn't appear anymore. Now it does.

Fixed a bug where Right-Side D-pad isn't supported. Now this D-pad is fully supported.

Fixed a bug in the 3D ships where the battles do not have ANY collision between the bullets and the 3D capital ships.

Fixed an internal implementation with the input listener and the single-threaded listener both working at the same time, sometimes causing multiple controls to be triggered at once.

Conclusion

Issues reported will be taken seriously and worked upon once the issue is established to be a bug. Bug fixes tend to be released on Fridays, however, in some cases like these where there's a crash bug, the bug fix patch is released ASAP.

Thanks for reporting the issues; we look forward to hearing from you soon!

Regards,

Starlight Team