v0.5 Black Stone Castle (MEGA update !)

Breakwaters v0.5.0 Changes

[ITEMS RELATED]

-Setup black metal sword

-Setup back metal armor

-Setup Iron Armor

-Setup Black Metal Ore

-Setup Black Metal crate

-Created Black Metal arrow

-Created Black Metal axe

-Created Black Metal bow

-Created Steel arrow

-Changed SteelCrate slot counts to align better with the new Black Metal crate slot counts

-Fixed inventory issue when moving items from bags to pockets and the correct stack counts had not been preserved

-Update to inventory management and how items are moved between slots. Previously the item stack would look for open slots to put into if you dropped a very large stack into your bag. Now it will only fill the slot you clicked on and wait for you to decide if you want to fill another slot with more.

-Changed metal doors to all swing the same direction

-Created Black Stone walls, pillars, and doors

-Adjusted build costs of axes, swords, and bows

-Setup explosive barrels which catch fire when they take minor damage and explode when they take enough total lifetime damage

-Setup Black Metal rocks to spawn on Deep Ocean rocks

-Setup fuse sound and vfx on Coconut bombs when they are thrown

-Fixed bow and ballista ammo cycling so that it will skip ammo types you don't have and go to one you have in your inventory instead of cycling all options

-Fixed Ballista shot Rats, Chickens, Poop, and Stones being destroyed after they hit something.

-Fixed Cannons and Ballista reticle not colliding with wood floors

-Setup door and crate interaction audio

-Setup doors to animate open/closed

-Improved interaction logic (Pickup, Use, Interact, etc) to reduce the chance of dropped interactions with picking up items, opening doors, etc.

-Improved pouch visuals

-Improved tiki torch visuals

-Updated blue refined crystal bottles to show the blue impact vfx

[COMBAT/NPC RELATED]

-Setup NPC death ragdolls

-Created Grenade NPC and Armor variant NPC

-Setup pirates with melee and bow weapons to have a rage kick back attack

-Improved NPC movement logic during combat to reduce movement stutters from conflicting decisions

-Improved npc bow logic to have better run away and kickback logic

-Fixed bug where npc could be too close to the player and decide to not attack them

-Changed "abort attack from knockback" on NPC to have a random chance so it doesn't always happen

-Improved MegaGolem combat logic

-Setup new Pirate random item loot drop logic so they drop a larger variety of items and some rare loot

-Improve knockback logic to prevent the player from being pushed through walls

-Setup damage numbers on the player to better communicate which source of damage did how much damage

-Setup a player kickback button action to push enemies away. Press Q or B on controls, or remap it in the settings menu.

-Fixed issue with grenades and other thrown objects not always bouncing off of NPC

-Increased explosive arrow damage from 8 to 25

-You can now try to sneak up on Pirates from behind before they will see you and attack

-Improved NPC logic so that they can Kick their way through areas blocked by boxs (Hardened crates) to get at the player

-Improved NPC AI to react to explosives and have a chance of running away from them

-Setup Pirate Black Tower Base and Pirate Village Base to spawn in the world

-Improved Boar ragdoll and setup dissolve so their body doesn't stay around past its usefulness.

-Improved chicken ragdoll so they don't roll across the world forever.

-Slowed down the speed of Rats, Chickens, Poop, and Stones when they are shot from the Ballista

-Reduced Golem health by about 25%

[OTHER]

-Setup Glider boat as a new boat players can create

-Setup Up-Drafts for glider boats to catch and extend their glide length. They spawn over deep ocean rocks.

-Setup a "locked" state for some crates and doors (in pirate bases) so you need to hold the button down for a bit to unlock them before they will open up

-Dialog text cleanup

-Fixed Crop plants spawning in with 100 health instead of 2 health after save/load

-Changed dirt field to not take damage from Stab and Chop type weapons, but it will take double damage from Explosive.

-Fixed boat inventory bug where it would auto expand the slot counts and remove objects that fell into the slot count delta that shouldn't exist

-Fixed gamepads camera look speed in low perf situations so its consistent with mouse look speed features

-Fixed Boat Motor menu not showing the Titles correctly for each property of the motor.

-Fixed settings menu language buttons while editing them in a running game.

-Added German to the settings menu language button as it was missing, but existed in the main menu language drop down.

-Improved Steel Crate icon and update to crate materials so they show the correct visual for the crate type

-Changed fog settings to work with glider boat gameplay

-Improved camera logic when it moves closer to the player because the player is behind a collision

-Fixed triangle wood wall pieces being set to the wrong collision layer which caused it to not block the camera correctly

-Fixed an issue where some "don't delete" objects could still be deleted in rare situations

-Improved how corrupt world and character save files are reported to the user and provided more options for them so they cant get stuck in a bad state.

-Minimap and world map now show small islands in addition to the large islands in deep ocean.

-Moved Slide action default button mapping to left stick click on controllers and made it a press to toggle input. This allows the Kickback action to be on the previous button assignment.

-Fixed thrown items animations being able to be interrupted by a punch anim when the character is "reloading"

-Improved item hand attachment setup on humans

-Fixed Water menu not showing the correct title when using the water barrel

-Fixed perf issue where animals could be forced underground by explosions and then not be able to find a navigation mesh

-Fixed bug where characters would not be unmounted after some contraptions had been destroyed while the character was mounted on them.

-Fixed a bug where explosives would not always provide a good spawn location for dropped items and they could spawn in the middle of the ocean on the ocean floor.

-Added fabric rippling to the shader for boat fabric

-Distant Island visuals now exist so you can get a better idea of where far away islands are in the world

-Fixed a Deep Ocean Rock spawning issue where they would not show up in large sections of the world making it feel very sparse.

-Fixed visual pop in the ocean when sailing into the area of a new island

-Fixed an obscure save load bug related to boats as part of a prebuilt npc village

-Visual update to the Mission and Map menu, plus other minor menus

-Fixed a garbage collection error that would likely have been causing perf spikes on slower machines

-Improved Deep Ocean rock textures

-Update to camera so it doesn't move in front of rocks while the player is riding in the Ferry to another island/boat

-Fixed quit menu logic so it cant get stuck if you try to save while riding in a ferry to another island/boat. Saving while in a ferry is not supported, you need to wait until after you arrive at your destination.

-Fixed escape button losing cursor input in mission menus

-Fixed hidden mouse when quit menu is open and you cancel the quit-confirm dialog by pressing the Escape key.

-Fixed Ferry boat not despawning when you quit to main menu to switch worlds

-Improved ferry menu interaction logic and fixed up button mapping UI that was wrong

-Fixed a bug where some objects would not spawn in the world when they should be guaranteed to spawn

-Fixed world spawn logic where the same world seed may not spawn the same way under rare situations. Depending on how/when a previously created world was made, it may not have as many islands in the world as intended.

-Improved lighthouse Lod setup

-- Existing worlds and Characters should work fine with this update, please let us know if you see any issues.

-- Some previous worlds may not contain all of the new content. Creating a new world will ensure the new content exists if a previous world didn't auto upgrade to include it.

New Videos and Images coming next!