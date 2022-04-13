 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 13 April 2022

4.017 Feeling Helpful

Build 8552970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.017_Feeling_Helpful

If you have NPC allies, they are now notably more helpful when coming to your aid as of this version. Thanks to Badger on this!

There are also some notable balance adjustments to a lot of the speed-boosting structures, and to the speed caps on units. Similarly, some power generation rebalance for distributed-economy economic command stations. Thanks to CRCGamer on all of these.

Several updates to the Exotic Ships Mod, and then a whole heap of updates to DLC3. Thanks to Badger, StarKelp, Daniexpert, Zeus, and SirLimbo for all of the adjustments and polish.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

