A20.4 b38 EXP

Hello everyone!
Today we have the first experimental build for A20.4 for you!
Server owners will need to add/modify these 2 new properties in the serverconfig.xml. These filters will help players find your server.
<property name="Region" value="NorthAmericaEast" />
Values must be one of the following:
NorthAmericaEast, NorthAmericaWest, CentralAmerica, SouthAmerica, Europe, Russia, Asia, MiddleEast, Africa, Oceania
<property name="Language" value="English" />
Values: Use any language name that your players would expect to search for. Should be the English name of the language, e.g. not "Deutsch" but "German". This is a filter name only and DOES NOT SET the language for players.
To participate:
- right click on the game in steam
- click on properties
- click the "betas" tab
- the drop down menu will have latest_experimental available ← you want THAT
- select that and wait for the game to download.
We hope you will have fun with it!
A20.4 b38 changelog:
Added
- Language selection under Video > UI. Defaults to the platform's language (on Steam the language that is selected in Steam for the game, otherwise the host system's language)
- EOS P2P networking for cross platform P2P games
- Destroy area attacks partial blocks it moves into
- AI ApproachAndAttackTarget decreases path update rate at farther distances
- Path generation canceling on a new path request
- Cr console command u, utimed and ue parameters
Changed
- Launcher on Windows now stores log files in %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/logs folder
- Screenshots are stored in <UserDataFolder>/Screenshots (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Screenshots)
- Mods are now loaded from <UserDataFolder>/Mods (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Mods) in addition to <game folder>/Mods. In a future build this will change to only load from that new location so no data is written/changed in the program folder at any time.
- Reduced sleeper volume attack target time
- Changed SkyManager to explicitly set shadowCustomResolution for the moon and sun lights based on the ingame "Shadow Distance" setting: 1k for Low/Medium, 2k for High, and 4k for Ultra/Ultra+. This gives more consistent results in terms of performance and fidelity when changing the setting, regardless of the user's output screen resolution.
- MacOS builds target x86_64 only for now until third party code supports M1 you can still run the game on M1 Macs with Rosetta, but you no longer manually have to enable it
- Reduced achievement goals for: Dying, PvP kills, game stage, and staying alive
- Favorite and history servers are now stored independently of Steam
- Removed display name from non-lootable produce baskets
- Improved path generation state switching and aborting
- Optimised SpeedTree shaders by multicompiling a version without FadeOut behaviour and automatically swapping to it whenever the FadeOut value is set to 1 (fully opaque).
Fixed
- Giving the same command line argument to the dedi multiple times causes exception but no startup abort
- Errors in dedi config does not cause the server to immediately shut down after the errors are logged
- Client side NRE spam after kicking a player with ESC menu open
- Opening the map on a controller attempts to open On Screen Keyboard
- Vulture sleepers flapping when spawned
- Cases of falling into ground if chunk colliders reallocated during baking
- Rare invisible chunk colliders if changed and cleared during baking
- Drone's light doesn't affect player stealth
- Junk drone dye not applying to all tint parts
- Drone dye displays differently between clients and hosts Dedi and P2P issues
- Only the first Drone Cargo Mod can be added by drag and drop
- Ranged actions doing tool belt notifies more than once per execute
- Sporadically vehicles can reload underground and get moved (IsChunkAreaCollidersLoaded check)
- Silly votes and actions conflict with each other.
- Activating quest marker at POI can reset adjacent POI
- Robotic turrets stop working when placed higher than where the player is standing
- Removed Unity Screen Selector option from game launcher as Unity does no longer support this
- 2 wheeled vehicles are very good at climbing vertical walls
- Zombie pathing/digging can fail/struggle when the player is too far underground
- Fixed shadow clipping bug in the SpeedTree8 shader by implementing Unity's SHADOW_CASTER macros to correctly handle shadow pancaking.
- Server list not updating the table when new data for an existing entry comes in
- Changing server list sorting did not apply until filters are changed or a new server shown
- Resetting filters in the server browser causes any filter fields that are min/max input only (like game days) to fail
- Playing doctor achievement triggers without proper requirements
- Billboard shapes had inconsistent harvest events
- Players can be damaged and rag dolled by vehicles on log in
- Treasure chest appears in the same spot as previously looted treasure chest.
- Occasional NullRef's when decapitating wolves, mountain lions and deer as client on dedicated server
- Typo with some repair lists using forged iron could not be repaired
