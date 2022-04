Share · View all patches · Build 8552694 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 17:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is another minor update, the change:

SRPGStudio updated,

add two display for exp gain (radial or bar) and an option to toggle,

white flash fades out in non animated battle,

add an icon to specify damage type in the status screen,

max item use is displayed now.

Note: This version has been only slightly playtested.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.