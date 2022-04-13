Version 1.4

Welcome back everyone!

This new update is very large and covers a vast number of issues, fixes, platform functionality and more. There are new quests and new items to fill up Kady's marvelous laboratory of devious mind control! The changelog above covers a number of items, but for a hint about the remaining items and content, we found a note from a technician named Louck working for the IPC. While they've mysteriously disappeared since writing this note, at least the Ivory Peaks Corporation can rely on you to continue testing!

_It was supposed to be an evening like any other. Kady calls me worried, saying there's a "problem." "As usual," I said after I hung up, before getting dressed and getting in the car.

She was talking about her favorite hypnosis console, but didn't want to say too much to avoid upsetting me. My hypothesis is that she wanted to test her new toy. A big helmet. But I'm talking about a really BIG headset, not like that virtual headset lying around on the table - well, I think it's a virtual headset, I don't want to touch those "things". Anyway, a big helmet, with horns that produced some lights. My guess is that she tried to shove it into the input port in the console, and the console overloaded. "As usual".

I then arrived at the premises. I enter the narrow lab to find the intern and the hypnosis console... intact? Huh?

I press few buttons, the machine responds well. I then turn my face towards the other human being in this room. The intern answers me that the worry is not from the machine... but "that it was used by someone else or something else".

Fatigue didn't encourage me to say "huh?" or "what?", but my silence and the flat expression on my face were enough to make the intern understand that I needed a few more details.

"I don't know more. I'm the only one with Kady who knows how to use the console. Yet, it was used when we were not there."

I blink before answering, as kindly as possible, that I am only a technician, and I never liked playing "Where's Waldo?".

As I was about to leave, I had noticed something was missing in this room. I remembered that there was a doll, sitting on top of those unpacked boxes, next to those strange books. Maybe they are finally thinking about putting their stuff away. But it was a pretty doll.

"As usual", I wasted my time here.

-Technician Louck_

CHANGELOG 1.4

NEW CONTENT AND MAJOR CHANGES

New major quest.

New minor quest.

New scene.

New hypno item with unique functionality.

Two new achievements related to the new item.

Partial stripping. Complete one of the new quests to unlock this feature!

Concept art folder. Kady's files were empty, so we filled them with papers we found in the trash.

Desktop version available as a launch option. No need for separate files!

MINOR CHANGES

Kady's posture and moans now depend on which hypnotic effect is applied to her.

Updated the Vibrator quest to account for colorblindness.

Various optimizations related to SteamVR.

Keyboard Version: Improved player feedback when they attempt to pick up an inaccessible item.

The cellphone's quest now completes when the player uses it.

'Fixed teleporting on the moon. Don't tell anyone where we got the white goo.'

FIXES