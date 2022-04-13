 Skip to content

Nightfall update for 13 April 2022

Resolution Support and Misc Fixes and Changes

Build 8552643

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added resolution support for 1920x1080, 1366x768, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160. If you use a resolution not added in this update add a comment saying what res you use so i can add it.

Quality of Life Changes:

Made camera view larger

Added a skip option for beginning cut-scene

Made cursor larger

Changed Easter Event achievement and added gray scale to the achievements not acquired yet.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Items not saving correctly(requires you to validate files)

Fixed bug were objects in the scene would show up in the main menu

Also as for what will be added next after this update i will be working on the shop and audio settings and i will have more news on these things as they progress. I will still be working on any bugs that get reported.

