Egg Hunt Challenge & Update v1.4

🥚 Egg Hunt Challenge

A special new seasonal event to coincide with Easter weekend!

When? 15th-22nd April 2022 (inclusive)

Just like the Trick or Treat event at Halloween, this event modifies Daily Challenge mode for a limited time. As usual, you'll only get one chance to play the Daily Challenge each day so give it your best shot!

🦖 How the Egg Hunt challenge works:

All Gems are replaced with hidden Snaptor Eggs .

. These eggs are invisible at first, but will appear when your players are nearby.

Eggs are worth 100 points each, but are more plentiful than Gems.

Collecting an Egg will fully replenish a player's Stamina.

But be warned: Snaptor Eggs will hatch after 3 turns when revealed, so collect them quickly!

🏆 Achievement change

One last note: the 'Trick or Treat' achievement has been changed to 'Extinction Event' and is unlocked by completing any seasonal event. So if you missed the Halloween event last year, you now have another chance to unlock this achievement!

🆕 What's new in v1.4

✨ Added

Egg Hunt Daily Challenge: a special new seasonal event running from 15th-22nd April 2022.

Resolution controls added to Graphics Options menu.

You are now offered the option to restart a stage if you are defeated (provided that restart is available).

Undo Suggestions; you will now be asked if you want to undo actions if you end your turn with any players in danger (provided that Undo is available). This feature can be disabled in the Gameplay Options menu if you prefer to live life on the edge.

🔧 Changed

"Trick or Treat" achievement changed to "Extinction Event". It can now be unlocked by completing any seasonal special event (not just Halloween).

Rocks no longer appear in Stage 1-1 (partly to make "Uptown Top Ranking" achievement more reliably attainable).

Your score is now submitted to the leaderboard if and when you abandon a Daily Challenge run.

Options menu is now split into multiple pages to make room for more options.

🐛 Fixed