Hi everyone,
In this update I've added optional powerups, there are five of them here's what they are:
Gold Hook - Grapple anywhere for 20 seconds
Explosive Rocket Jump - Create a shockwave in an area when you rocket jump that launches anything touching the ground.
Infinite Punches - You can punch more than once for 10 seconds
Spring - Super jump for 20 seconds
Super Speed for 10 seconds
These powerups when toggled spawn in every game mode, I hope you think they're fun.
Also a lot of the bugs that can happen when you enter the UFO should be gone + the balls in the lobby respawn now.
Thank you for playing and continuing to support the game. :)
