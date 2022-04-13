Share · View all patches · Build 8552489 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

In this update I've added optional powerups, there are five of them here's what they are:

Gold Hook - Grapple anywhere for 20 seconds

Explosive Rocket Jump - Create a shockwave in an area when you rocket jump that launches anything touching the ground.

Infinite Punches - You can punch more than once for 10 seconds

Spring - Super jump for 20 seconds

Super Speed for 10 seconds

These powerups when toggled spawn in every game mode, I hope you think they're fun.

Also a lot of the bugs that can happen when you enter the UFO should be gone + the balls in the lobby respawn now.

Thank you for playing and continuing to support the game. :)