Update 17 - Visual Improvements and Fixes

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone is well during these turbulent times. Sorry for the delay in our update schedule for the past two months, but I m happy to say that I m back to work on more KW2 content and updates.

The main focus of the new update was visual improvements on all levels that come through reworked light cycle and new weather effects. Game light is a lot more realistic and to effect gameplay less (like very dark rainy nights before). In addition I took a look at some source of the out-of-sync problems, that should make the situation a lot better now (game will also prohibit players from different version from starting the multiplayer game, to make sure everyone is updated to 1.17). Updates also includes quite a bit of balancing and other fixes for the Campaign levels.

I`m hoping to have 18th update with more cool improvements ready within a month, towards middle of May.

And now lets take a look at what`s new with our 17th update

Changes and Additions