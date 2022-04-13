Update 17 - Visual Improvements and Fixes

Hey Everyone,
Hope everyone is well during these turbulent times. Sorry for the delay in our update schedule for the past two months, but I
m happy to say that Im back to work on more KW2 content and updates.
The main focus of the new update was visual improvements on all levels that come through reworked light cycle and new weather effects. Game light is a lot more realistic and to effect gameplay less (like very dark rainy nights before). In addition I took a look at some source of the out-of-sync problems, that should make the situation a lot better now (game will also prohibit players from different version from starting the multiplayer game, to make sure everyone is updated to 1.17). Updates also includes quite a bit of balancing and other fixes for the Campaign levels.
I`m hoping to have 18th update with more cool improvements ready within a month, towards middle of May.
And now lets take a look at what`s new with our 17th update
Changes and Additions
- Fully reworked the battle map light settings and visual prefabs
- Fixed various issues with game light being too bright on some monitors
- Fixed issues with game world appearing overwhelmingly bloomy during some times of the day
- Visual improvements to the way battle maps look due to various environmental changes
- Nighttime is a lot brighter on the battle maps
- During rain and thunder the visibility is now effected as much
- Correct out of sync problems on levels during rain or snow
- Corrected common out of sync problems with using AI players
- Rebalanced mid to late game Survival mode, it was getting a bit too hard after the 7th-8th wave
- More work on the 4th campaign level - made defending a bit easier, and improved performance with less Orc armies
- More work on 3rd campaign level - the elven attack has been reabalanced
- Fixed common crash issues on the 5th campaign level
- Minor level design updates to the desert level
Changed files in this update