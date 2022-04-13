A little bit of spring cleaning

Hey there!

Hope you're doing well!

Today's update brings some fixes that have been on my todo list for a while. I've needed to spend a lot more time than I expected working on my actual board game ([QuickFight: A Legacy Game](www.quickfightgame.com)) because a major board game publisher is interested. But as that work is wrapping up I'm starting to come back and make improvements here because I know how much some of you love playing these video games.

Most of the changes today are small, but they'll make a big difference to those of you that ran into problems. The fixes I can remember are...

When something is clickable, there's now a pointer finger icon for your mouse cursor. That should make it much easier to figure out where you can interact with things, or when there are surprises.

Your Supertank in Happy Tanksgiving can now lean over large holes. Previously, if you touched a hole your tank would fall in and die, which was horrible and I apologize. Now, as long as you don't drive more than half of your Supertank over a hole, you'll stay alive.

"AFK Mode" has been renamed to "Chat-Only Mode" in the main menu. I still need to clean things up a little there (maybe an icon for the game modes that support keyboard and controller), but I hope this makes more sense.

Translation issues and places where the text was too big have been cleaned up.

For those of you who have invited me into your stream to watch, or have taken the time to play and provide feedback, I am still so thankful for you. You are the reason that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Please keep the feedback coming!

All the best,

-Jaime