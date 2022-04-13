Update 30 - Major Gameplay Rebalancing and Visual Updates

Hey Everyone,
Hope everyone is doing well, and after a bit of a delay over the past few turbulent weeks, I`m glad to say that we are back to regular updates for MKW. Today we have a major anniversary 30th update ready for you!
The new update includes some visual improvements (though more work on that is coming in the next update) as well as reworking the game light to be a lot more realistic and to effect gameplay less (like very dark rainy nights). World Map campaign gameplay got a lot of major reablancing, opening up new ways to play - like focusing on looting and raizing, or trying more peaceful and diplomatic approach now possible with reworked taxation system. AI and difficulty is getting a lot of work and balancing. In addition update includes dozens of fixes and balancing for various smaller issues and remaining bugs. And finally including another big update streamlining the tutorial to make new players feel better with the game, with easier to get started.
As the work continues you can expect the 31st update towards end of the month
And now lets take a look at what this 30th update includes.
Changes and Additions
- Fully reworked the battle map light settings and visual prefabs
- Fixed various issues with game light being too bright on some monitors
- Fixed issues with game world appearing overwhelmingly bloomy during some times of the day
- Visual improvements to the way battle maps look due to various environmental changes
- Nighttime is a lot brighter on the battle maps
- During rain and thunder the visibility is now effected as much
- Reworked light settings on the world map
- World map now has more realistic light, with less shadows, bloom
- Adjusted the look of water on the campaign map
- Major rebalancing of the campaign gameplay
- Winning battles now gives a lot more rewards, letting players focus on combat instead of just building up as one game style
- New campaigns start the game with a lot more starting silver, making it easier to start with smaller lordships
- Increase the silver tax income by up to 30% depending on difficulty giving player an edge with some play styles
- Increased the max tax income capacity so players doesn`t need to collect it as often
- Created new approach to gameplay by greatly editing looting and raizing rewards and penalties
- Raizing towns now will generate a lot of trade goods, and additional silver
- Looting towns is now a lot more profitable, especially in early game
- Reablanced the use of cavalry by player in combat, making it a lot more beneficial even in early game
- Late game armies of fully mounted armoured knights are now a lot more powerful and realistic
- Cavalry now take a lot less damage when running over units
- Cavalry is now a lot more useful for hit and run attacks
- Fixed Catapults firing flaming projectile dealing a lot more damage to friendly units than enemy
- Some improvements to archer fire damaging hard to reach units
- Improvements to Tutorial level Siege of Romorantin
- Improvements to Tutorial level Defence of Orleans
- Corrected gate placement and some walls in some Hamlets
Changed files in this update