Update 30 - Major Gameplay Rebalancing and Visual Updates

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone is doing well, and after a bit of a delay over the past few turbulent weeks, I`m glad to say that we are back to regular updates for MKW. Today we have a major anniversary 30th update ready for you!

The new update includes some visual improvements (though more work on that is coming in the next update) as well as reworking the game light to be a lot more realistic and to effect gameplay less (like very dark rainy nights). World Map campaign gameplay got a lot of major reablancing, opening up new ways to play - like focusing on looting and raizing, or trying more peaceful and diplomatic approach now possible with reworked taxation system. AI and difficulty is getting a lot of work and balancing. In addition update includes dozens of fixes and balancing for various smaller issues and remaining bugs. And finally including another big update streamlining the tutorial to make new players feel better with the game, with easier to get started.

As the work continues you can expect the 31st update towards end of the month

And now lets take a look at what this 30th update includes.

Changes and Additions