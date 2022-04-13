 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Atom Universe update for 13 April 2022

- Easter 2020 Patch content

Share · View all patches · Build 8552222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch: 0.28.33.4192

  • Easter 2020 Patch content

Changed files in this update

Atom Universe King Pin Depot Depot 394122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.