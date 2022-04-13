Hot wheels and methedrine

-
The vehicle fuel system has been revamped.
-
-- Allows finer grained settings and more fuel types in future.
-
Each vehicle now has a tank size and its own fuel load.
-
There's now a control panel for your equipped vehicle.
-
-- Just a few things so far.
-
New Comfort factor for vehicles
-
Vehicle prices have been tweaked (mostly down).
-
Your hand size will sometimes increase for a short while when you get into a vehicle.
-
Driving a vehicle often will make you familiar with it, giving some bonuses.
-
Getting into a vehicle now normally triggers a card.
-
New Skill/Riding, for motorbikes (and other things in future).
-
New Driving conditions mechanic.
-
You can now drive to Army surplus.
-
You can now get Traffic congestion, especially around rush hour.
-
You should now dress appropriately for riding a bike.
-
You can now possible get a small bit of Clothing wear when driving an open vehicle.
-
The Muscle car is now the Toleen Misfit GTX Special.
-
The Sport coupé is now the Mondragon NF.5.
-
Lots of other small tweaks and changes with vehicles.
-
New Saving time mechanic.
-
-- Gain action refreshes or turn it into other things.
-
Repeatedly stealing or trying to use Thievery now makes things harder.
-
You can now buy Kevlar helmets.
-
You can now buy Motocross helmets.
-
You now only need to take melatonin once per day to shift your wake/sleep cycle.
-
DMM "Under the influence" cards are no longer transitory.
-
Just work up now lasts longer for night owls.
-
Just work up is now removed if your Alertness gets high enough.
-
New Early morning mechanic for early birds, with new stuff here and there.
-
Being heavily loaded now reduces max Carpe diem.
-
Some equipment now enables a Grenades slot.
-
Grenades have to be equipped here to be useable in a dynamic scene.
-
Using a grenade in a dynamic scene no longer uses Time remaining.
-
Get some air now requires Living space/here and now.
-
The game now records your number of bordertown lock-ups (it takes a guess at your existing ones, if any).
-
There's now one more pro spike to find.
-
New artwork.
-
Stat change displays have been improved.
-
Mousing over a stat change now gives you the full info for that item.
-
Changes such as hand size and actions are now shown.
-
Changes to equipped item stats are now also shown.
-
Reduced and increased hand size is now shown in the hand.
-
Binge mode now shows a timer when it's active.
-
You can now filter items by effect as well as title.
-
You can now filter all the category tabs, not just the inventory tabs.
-
Additional keyboard shortcuts, with hover tips.
-
Improved layout on smaller screens.
-
Reintroduced action button hover (with option to disable).
-
Open cards that need to scroll now have close and discard buttons at the bottom.
-
Improved messages when bundling items.
-
You can now pin branches to the top of cards.
-
Other small interface improvements.
-
Item effects shown on hover are now sorted more sensibly.
-
You can now temporarily hide Going deeper... cards.
-
Tweaked leaving your kitchen in a mess.
-
Fixed Home comforts possibly now showing up with a home in the slums.
-
Fixed not being able to throw away an FN 5-7.
-
Fixed some DMM cards being discardable when they shouldn't have been.
-
Fixed an option on Your dump crew decreasing Daily bread instead of increasing it.
-
Fixed a formatting problem with large hand sizes and small screens.
-
Fixed Propensity/Anabolic steroids sometimes getting reduced instead of Propensity/A dangerous game.
-
Fixed the informer network option always being available on News from your depot.
-
Fixed various depot operations not dropping informer network quality.
-
Fixed paying rent in advance at Eastside stacks not costing an action.
-
Fixed a text discrepancy on Visiting the Technician.
-
Fixed a bug in the Daily bread calculation for the first week.
-
Fixed Girls/Running them hard being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).
-
Fixed Girls/happiness being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).
-
Fixed unlimited buying from Corpse.
-
Fixed rarely getting two Flatbed trucks when breaking up a logistics team.
-
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 13 April 2022
Hot wheels and methedrine
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update