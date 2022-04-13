Hot wheels and methedrine

The vehicle fuel system has been revamped.

-- Allows finer grained settings and more fuel types in future.

Each vehicle now has a tank size and its own fuel load.

There's now a control panel for your equipped vehicle.

-- Just a few things so far.

New Comfort factor for vehicles

Vehicle prices have been tweaked (mostly down).

Your hand size will sometimes increase for a short while when you get into a vehicle.

Driving a vehicle often will make you familiar with it, giving some bonuses.

Getting into a vehicle now normally triggers a card.

New Skill/Riding, for motorbikes (and other things in future).

New Driving conditions mechanic.

You can now drive to Army surplus.

You can now get Traffic congestion, especially around rush hour.

You should now dress appropriately for riding a bike.

You can now possible get a small bit of Clothing wear when driving an open vehicle.

The Muscle car is now the Toleen Misfit GTX Special.

The Sport coupé is now the Mondragon NF.5.

Lots of other small tweaks and changes with vehicles.

New Saving time mechanic.

-- Gain action refreshes or turn it into other things.

Repeatedly stealing or trying to use Thievery now makes things harder.

You can now buy Kevlar helmets.

You can now buy Motocross helmets.

You now only need to take melatonin once per day to shift your wake/sleep cycle.

DMM "Under the influence" cards are no longer transitory.

Just work up now lasts longer for night owls.

Just work up is now removed if your Alertness gets high enough.

New Early morning mechanic for early birds, with new stuff here and there.

Being heavily loaded now reduces max Carpe diem.

Some equipment now enables a Grenades slot.

Grenades have to be equipped here to be useable in a dynamic scene.

Using a grenade in a dynamic scene no longer uses Time remaining.

Get some air now requires Living space/here and now.

The game now records your number of bordertown lock-ups (it takes a guess at your existing ones, if any).

There's now one more pro spike to find.

New artwork.

Stat change displays have been improved.

Mousing over a stat change now gives you the full info for that item.

Changes such as hand size and actions are now shown.

Changes to equipped item stats are now also shown.

Reduced and increased hand size is now shown in the hand.

Binge mode now shows a timer when it's active.

You can now filter items by effect as well as title.

You can now filter all the category tabs, not just the inventory tabs.

Additional keyboard shortcuts, with hover tips.

Improved layout on smaller screens.

Reintroduced action button hover (with option to disable).

Open cards that need to scroll now have close and discard buttons at the bottom.

Improved messages when bundling items.

You can now pin branches to the top of cards.

Other small interface improvements.

Item effects shown on hover are now sorted more sensibly.

You can now temporarily hide Going deeper... cards.

Tweaked leaving your kitchen in a mess.

Fixed Home comforts possibly now showing up with a home in the slums.

Fixed not being able to throw away an FN 5-7.

Fixed some DMM cards being discardable when they shouldn't have been.

Fixed an option on Your dump crew decreasing Daily bread instead of increasing it.

Fixed a formatting problem with large hand sizes and small screens.

Fixed Propensity/Anabolic steroids sometimes getting reduced instead of Propensity/A dangerous game.

Fixed the informer network option always being available on News from your depot.

Fixed various depot operations not dropping informer network quality.

Fixed paying rent in advance at Eastside stacks not costing an action.

Fixed a text discrepancy on Visiting the Technician.

Fixed a bug in the Daily bread calculation for the first week.

Fixed Girls/Running them hard being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).

Fixed Girls/happiness being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).

Fixed unlimited buying from Corpse.

Fixed rarely getting two Flatbed trucks when breaking up a logistics team.