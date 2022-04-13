 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 13 April 2022

Hot wheels and methedrine

Share · View all patches · Build 8552127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The vehicle fuel system has been revamped.

  • -- Allows finer grained settings and more fuel types in future.

  • Each vehicle now has a tank size and its own fuel load.

  • There's now a control panel for your equipped vehicle.

  • -- Just a few things so far.

  • New Comfort factor for vehicles

  • Vehicle prices have been tweaked (mostly down).

  • Your hand size will sometimes increase for a short while when you get into a vehicle.

  • Driving a vehicle often will make you familiar with it, giving some bonuses.

  • Getting into a vehicle now normally triggers a card.

  • New Skill/Riding, for motorbikes (and other things in future).

  • New Driving conditions mechanic.

  • You can now drive to Army surplus.

  • You can now get Traffic congestion, especially around rush hour.

  • You should now dress appropriately for riding a bike.

  • You can now possible get a small bit of Clothing wear when driving an open vehicle.

  • The Muscle car is now the Toleen Misfit GTX Special.

  • The Sport coupé is now the Mondragon NF.5.

  • Lots of other small tweaks and changes with vehicles.

  • New Saving time mechanic.

  • -- Gain action refreshes or turn it into other things.

  • Repeatedly stealing or trying to use Thievery now makes things harder.

  • You can now buy Kevlar helmets.

  • You can now buy Motocross helmets.

  • You now only need to take melatonin once per day to shift your wake/sleep cycle.

  • DMM "Under the influence" cards are no longer transitory.

  • Just work up now lasts longer for night owls.

  • Just work up is now removed if your Alertness gets high enough.

  • New Early morning mechanic for early birds, with new stuff here and there.

  • Being heavily loaded now reduces max Carpe diem.

  • Some equipment now enables a Grenades slot.

  • Grenades have to be equipped here to be useable in a dynamic scene.

  • Using a grenade in a dynamic scene no longer uses Time remaining.

  • Get some air now requires Living space/here and now.

  • The game now records your number of bordertown lock-ups (it takes a guess at your existing ones, if any).

  • There's now one more pro spike to find.

  • New artwork.

  • Stat change displays have been improved.

  • Mousing over a stat change now gives you the full info for that item.

  • Changes such as hand size and actions are now shown.

  • Changes to equipped item stats are now also shown.

  • Reduced and increased hand size is now shown in the hand.

  • Binge mode now shows a timer when it's active.

  • You can now filter items by effect as well as title.

  • You can now filter all the category tabs, not just the inventory tabs.

  • Additional keyboard shortcuts, with hover tips.

  • Improved layout on smaller screens.

  • Reintroduced action button hover (with option to disable).

  • Open cards that need to scroll now have close and discard buttons at the bottom.

  • Improved messages when bundling items.

  • You can now pin branches to the top of cards.

  • Other small interface improvements.

  • Item effects shown on hover are now sorted more sensibly.

  • You can now temporarily hide Going deeper... cards.

  • Tweaked leaving your kitchen in a mess.

  • Fixed Home comforts possibly now showing up with a home in the slums.

  • Fixed not being able to throw away an FN 5-7.

  • Fixed some DMM cards being discardable when they shouldn't have been.

  • Fixed an option on Your dump crew decreasing Daily bread instead of increasing it.

  • Fixed a formatting problem with large hand sizes and small screens.

  • Fixed Propensity/Anabolic steroids sometimes getting reduced instead of Propensity/A dangerous game.

  • Fixed the informer network option always being available on News from your depot.

  • Fixed various depot operations not dropping informer network quality.

  • Fixed paying rent in advance at Eastside stacks not costing an action.

  • Fixed a text discrepancy on Visiting the Technician.

  • Fixed a bug in the Daily bread calculation for the first week.

  • Fixed Girls/Running them hard being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).

  • Fixed Girls/happiness being able to rise indefinitely (will reset to the cap automatically).

  • Fixed unlimited buying from Corpse.

  • Fixed rarely getting two Flatbed trucks when breaking up a logistics team.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
