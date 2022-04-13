Battle Bands Patch Notes #4

More amazing feedback and more stuff for us to improve in Battle Bands! We are so grateful to everyone who is playing and hope we can keep making that experience even better!

The Fourth Patch pushes us further into our battle of destroying bugs and finding balance, with a few new looks and fun changes joining the fray. We can't wait to hear more of your thoughts about Battle Bands and the updates as we continue to grow with your help!

Bugs

Gameplay

"Let's Do this!" chat command fixed spelling.

Upgrade Pips now visible in tutorial.

Improved Load In/Load Out selections for players with slower connections

Confusing Imitation no longer gets stuck in hand.

"Mimicking Hook" no longer causes last card played to get stuck in hand.

"Leadership Riff" no longer gets stuck in hand.

"Inside Joke" no longer ignores Protection.

"Mock Their Buddies" now fires its bolts correctly.

Can no longer pay off the giant in the giant bath moment if you do not have enough money.

Cosmetic

"Mouth option 11" had its size tweaked to better fit the Player's face.

"Hen Friend" outfit no longer has an unruly armpit edge.

"Nose option 19" had a small adjustment to its placement, and slightly cleaned up edges.

"Demonic" hairstyle now has the correct masks.

All van skins now have the correct alpha mask.

"Jackal" guitar had a minor tweak to its texture to better fit the artstyle.

"Agent 69" glasses now display correctly in the Shop view.

"Big N' Round" glasses now display correctly in the Shop view.

"Perdy" glasses now display correctly in the Shop view.

"Chilled Pineapple" mask now displays correctly in the Shop view.

Balance Changes

Bosses

Jackal Brothers: Tour Level 1 -1 Energy and -1 card draw. Tour Level 2 -1 card draw. Tour Level 3 -1 card draw.

BardBarians: Tour Level 2 -1 card draw.

Skidmarks: Tour Level 1 -1 Energy, +1 card draw. Tour Level 5 -1 energy.

Coin Ops: Tour Level 3 -1 Energy. Tour Level 4 -1 pre rendered riff. Tour Level 6 +1 Energy.

Riff Rats: Tour Level 1 -Energy. Tour Level 2 +1 Energy.

Cards

"Memorable Hook" Gives +2 Hype, exhausts.

"Unnatural Skills" -1 hype, -1 Energy cost.

"Obvious Endorsement" -2 hype, Purges.

"Calming Brush Taps" Exhausts.

"Distracting Dancing" Requires one less play to upgrade.

"Flashy Fill" no longer restricts play, now makes drum cards give extra hype while in play.

"Perfectly Melodic Lick" +2 Hype.

"Movement Of Calm" now has upgrades.

New Features

New Cosmetics!

"Demonic" hairstyle now added to Shop rotation.

"Scratched" makeup now added to Shop rotation.

Quality of Life Changes

Middle Click on a bandmate to send them energy quickly!

Two new vendor configurations for royale to add variety to the different combinations and strategies available during any given royale.

Royale starts every 5 minutes, less waiting more Battling!

All challenges have had their Season XP reward increased!

We are so grateful for everyone playing Battle Bands and for all the phenomenal feedback! Keep it coming as we keep improving Battle Bands.

If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

