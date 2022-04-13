Warm up update on April 13, 2022

Special note a: This update does not affect players to play games with existing archives, but I still strongly recommend that you start a new game and enable a new archive to experience the new collection and cultivation fun brought by the update.

Special note b: in the current version, some of the clothes may not fit the character's skin very well. I tried to optimize and improve this defect, but during the development process, I found a brand-new technology that can achieve extremely good physical representation of cloth, which is also the unreal engine official is trying, Therefore, I will optimize the physical performance of clothing fabrics when the official version of this game is released.

Special note C: it is strongly recommended that you back up the original archive when updating the game, especially the profile of the character face. Although the test shows it will not lead to loss, just in case.

Back to the point, new and old friends, after more than a month of liver explosion, I bring you new updates:

1: Optimize the sense of attack, enhance the sound effect of attacking the enemy and attack feedback;

the clothing collection mechanism has been redone. Clothes will no longer be purchased directly in the shop with gold coins, but will be obtained by killing the enemy and other rewards;

3: the enhancement system of clothing attributes has been added. Now you can improve clothes through the workbench;

4: Added 2 new skills - 2 new "sword gift";

5: 40 new clothes are added;

6: New enemy types are added, and new bosses appear;

7: Optimized the attack warning of some enemies (in the previous version, the attack warning was added to give players enough reaction time, but it actually made the enemy's actions very incoherent and very stupid, so I deleted them)

8: Increased and optimized a large number of VFX effects;

9: The block system has been modified. Now you can block the attack of non-human enemies, making the block more general, but the block may also be broken, causing additional physical strength consumption. At the same time, the judgment of block counterattack has been modified. The block is no longer always cause counterattack, but has the chance to trigger counterattack;

10: The upgrade attribute promotion mechanism is modified. Instead of automatically increasing attack power, health and physical strength, it will provide an upgrade point for allocate;

11: Replaced the actions of some protagonists, including walking slowly, lateral dodge when locking, block feedback, etc;

12: Modified the experience calculation method required for upgrading. It is not requiring the same EXP for each level, it will increase with the increase of the level;

13: a new attack posture switching system has been added. The princess no longer has only one set of combo attacks. you can switch eight attack postures, corresponding to eight different actions. They have completely different hand feel. At the same time, a training system has been added for the attack posture. Using a certain posture for a long time will greatly improve it, and the posture attribute is also related to the clothing attribute, Cultivating different postures will make the princess have completely different combat effects;

14: Adjusted the effect balance of all skills;

15: Changed the way to carry the weapon. The princess no longer needs to carry the weapon on her back. It is now summoned and can cancel the summon;

16: Now, the fallen booties will automatically fly to the princess;

17: FSR (fidelity FX super resolution) is added.It can bring obvious frame rate growth to almost all of graphics cards. It is now turned on by default. You can choose the optimization level in the setting options.

18: When the enemy is far away or has special actions, the blood bar will be hidden to make the player's screen cleaner;

19: After each level is completed, a reward will be given according to the evaluation;

20: The destruction function of clothing is added in the wardrobe and clothing workbench;

21: The photo mode has been redone and a new advanced photo mode system has been added. Now, in addition to taking photos when posing, you can also enter the camera mode at any time. At this time, the game screen will be completely suspended. You can easily adjust various parameters built into the camera and take some amazing photos quickly! At the same time, with the advanced photo mode system, the album system is also added. All the photos you take will be saved in this album, and these pictures will be saved in your game archive directory on the computer.

22: Changed the icon of consumables. Although the long strip fruit is more funny, it seems too funny.

And, the next update will come in a very short time. It will include new game modes and maps. It has entered the test. The purpose of releasing this update in advance is to collect some feedback so that it can be released together with the new map.