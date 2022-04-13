Update Preview: Two Player Ship!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy! It’s been a while mateys…

And boy do we have something to share with ye’ all! Over the last few weeks we’ve been hard at work adding various QoL improvements to the game, especially in treasure hunt hoping to get more people to try out the new gamemode. More detailed descriptions of these exact improvements will be shared in the next patch notes.

But that’s not all pirates. Since the start of our Early Access journey we’ve seen many suggestions come and go but we did notice one in particular that just keeps popping back up. A TWO PLAYER SHIP! So being the dangerously obedient devs we are, we’ve made a little sloop for ye’ salty sea dogs.

Meet The Sloop!

The sloop will be available in both the BR and Treasure Hunt gamemode and is designed for max. 2 players/crew. Meaning that it should be able to handle the bigger 4 player crews.

Everything on the deck and below is compact and easily reachable so you don’t need as many hands like with the other ships.

Meanwhile, the sloop is fast and agile while also packing a punch with its many swivel positions.

It also handles like a charm with its short steering radius and fast sail deployment.

Boarding the sloop might also prove difficult for your enemies since it's equipped with only one ladder.

In terms of hull strength, the sloop compares to the brigantine. This way we want to even the odds of winning with a smaller crew size.

Hope you’re excited mateys! We hope to release the sloop + more sweet improvements very soon in our next update!

What about the Early Access Roadmap?

Usually we announce big updates like this one in our Roadmap instead of via a preview. Behind the scenes we’re working on some other big stuff and we just haven't figured out yet what the next part of the roadmap should exactly contain.

Therefore we’re holding off until we’ve sorted some things out. Rest assured, we hope to share more about our road ahead quite soon!

Like this preview? Let us know on Discord!

