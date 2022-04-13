Early game rework

This update focuses on the early game. I have added a character generation, a new arena, and the Monster Breeder Guild entry quest. There are seven new caves added to collect eggs and juvenile creatures.

Character generation for new games with five selectable classes, each with a unique bonus:

Warrior - gets revenue from a village as a lesser nobleman

Archer - has the chance to get meat, eggs, and juvenile creatures every turn

Sorcerer - receives a flat bonus in taming

Blacksmith - gets an iron forge

Alchemist - has a chance to get alchemy ingredients every turn

Monster Breeder Guild entry quest

The player receives a Crossbreed Potion and must raise three hybrids to get guild membership. Without the membership, the player is not allowed to fight in the monster arena or visit Guild's Fair. These hybrids must not be offspring of related species.

New arena - Catacomb

Catacomb is an infamous prison and execution site. The player can send any tamed or untamed creatures to fight against humans or animals. All combats are lethal, and only non-hybrids can participate. The player can earn some money fighting in the Catacomb, but the real challenge awaits in the monster arena.

A new rule has been implemented. Only hybrids are allowed to participate in tournaments in the monster arenas. Creatures of natural species can fight in the Catacomb.

New caves:

Redleg Spider

Black Bear

Snow Bear

Varanus

Sea Varanus

Hyena

Water Rat

There is a quick "tutorial" fight at the beginning. A Hunterbug has laid eggs in the dungeon cellar of the Old Keep. It is injured and weak but fiercely protects its eggs.

Bugs fixed: