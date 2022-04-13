Early game rework

This update focuses on the early game. I have added a character generation, a new arena, and the Monster Breeder Guild entry quest. There are seven new caves added to collect eggs and juvenile creatures.
Character generation for new games with five selectable classes, each with a unique bonus:
- Warrior - gets revenue from a village as a lesser nobleman
- Archer - has the chance to get meat, eggs, and juvenile creatures every turn
- Sorcerer - receives a flat bonus in taming
- Blacksmith - gets an iron forge
- Alchemist - has a chance to get alchemy ingredients every turn
Monster Breeder Guild entry quest
The player receives a Crossbreed Potion and must raise three hybrids to get guild membership. Without the membership, the player is not allowed to fight in the monster arena or visit Guild's Fair. These hybrids must not be offspring of related species.
New arena - Catacomb
Catacomb is an infamous prison and execution site. The player can send any tamed or untamed creatures to fight against humans or animals. All combats are lethal, and only non-hybrids can participate. The player can earn some money fighting in the Catacomb, but the real challenge awaits in the monster arena.
A new rule has been implemented. Only hybrids are allowed to participate in tournaments in the monster arenas. Creatures of natural species can fight in the Catacomb.
New caves:
- Redleg Spider
- Black Bear
- Snow Bear
- Varanus
- Sea Varanus
- Hyena
- Water Rat
There is a quick "tutorial" fight at the beginning. A Hunterbug has laid eggs in the dungeon cellar of the Old Keep. It is injured and weak but fiercely protects its eggs.
Bugs fixed:
- Warning message stuck on the screen in the Recruitment window.
- Occasionally not possible to select characters for combat during cave quests.
- Auto combat results in victory while all combatants were defeated.
