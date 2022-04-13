Apology Letter for DLC BUG

Hey everyone,

It's me again...

First of all, thanks for all the encouragement and patience we've received from you!

It seems that in our rush to get the new content out to you all, some bugs slipped through the net and soured the experience. That's on us.

As soon as we became aware of the bug, which in some cases impacted player save games, we devoted all of our resources to rectifying the problem as soon as possible. After enlisting some of our developer friends for help, and following several hours of hard work, the issue was finally identified and fixed!

We're eternally sorry for the inconvenience and for potentially dampening your excitement to experience the new content. However, the DLC should now be working properly, and any "lost" save files should also be back to normal.

Apologies once again, and we hope you can now enjoy the game as intended! ✿ヽ(°▽°)ノ✿