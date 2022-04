Share · View all patches · Build 8551667 · Last edited 15 April 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

With our first small patch to version 1.0.13, we modified the save system to allow saving in rooms with steam pipes when there are no enemies nearby.

We also updated the "can't save" on-screen messages.

We hope you enjoy playing B.I.O.T.A. and encourage you to share the game with your friends.