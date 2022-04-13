Update, Version 20220413

English

[The Secret Tunnel]The other two coffins can now be searched. Each one of them has a randomly generated Martyr's Shield and a piece of a journal.

[The Secret Tunnel]They are guarded by special Vengeful Spirits.

[The Secret Tunnel]More parts of the secret tunnel are now accessible.

Greatly increased the drop rate of Ectoplasm from Vengeful Spirit. (Base drop rate increased from 20% to 80%)

It's now possible to check the inventory of any container-type furniture and retrieve only the items you want. (You still can retrieve all items at once.)

Thus, it's now more convient to store your items in as many containers as you like in your pocket dimension instead of carrying everything with you.

简体中文

【秘密通道】另外两个棺材现在可以被调查。每一个都包含一个随机生成的殉道者之盾以及部分的日志。

【秘密通道】每一个棺材都有一个特殊的复仇怨灵在调查时会出现。

【秘密通道】更多的部分可以进入。

大幅增加了灵质从复仇怨灵身上掉落的几率。（基础掉落几率从20%提升到了80%）

现在可以检查一个容器类家具的物品栏并且只取出你想要的物品。（你依然有能力一次取出全部的物品。）

于是，现在把暂时不用的物品存放在无限多个的位于你的口袋空间的容器内，可以让大家无需随身携带全部的物品了。