Update 1.2.0

Make sure to restart any current runs in progress to see the new changes!

New Additions

Added in difficulty settings! These are stacking debuffs that you unlock by winning a run. The game is still very much balanced around "Difficulty: 0" so I would very much appreciate feedback on how fair the settings feel. Right now you start with an extra +1 gold per difficulty level so you don't lose right away because of an bad shop.

Difficulty 1: Each battle starts with 2 rats that provide no gold

Difficulty 2: Fewer random presents spawn on the map

Difficulty 3: 2 random enemies start each battle with armor

Difficulty 4: No random rests will spawn on the map

Difficulty 5: Shops are more expensive

Difficulty 6: More boss fights spawn on the map

Difficulty 7: Rest sites only heal 3 HP

Difficulty 8: Rerolls cost 2 gold

Difficulty 9: Enemies have more HP and damage

Added 4 new map players to unlock for defeating different difficulty levels

Added "Difficulty Level" to records

Made an animation for "Battle Draw" popup to make it more clear how HP lost is calculated

Added new Storm Cloud enemy- Deal ? to a random unit. Lose 1 HP.

Added 5 new room layouts to each tier to implement Storm Cloud

Added an animation for Storm Cloud item

Added an animation for Satellite unit

Added a coinflip animation to Overcharge spaces on map

Added an effect when you combine 2 units to level where one shrinks into the other and you get a little pink confetti pop!

Balance

Made the Mosquito into a 1/1 unit that faints after attack (Way too easy to abuse before)

Bug Fixes/QOL

Made text pop up once per run to tell players they can speed up battle by clicking during battle

Made the "space glow" when combining units a pink color to match the color scheme of all "LV" mechanics

When you hover over a unit that can be combined for LV, the unit not being held does a little shake animation

Made an arrow appear when you are hovering over a unit you can combine/swap. The arrow fills up to show that you can swap 2 of the same unit after a moment.

Made the "SELL:X" text on the shop a little bigger

Changed wording on Blowfish and Pothole from "Attacked" to "Damaged" with the introduction of enemy shields

Changed wording on the Imp map unlock

Fixed a bug that made the Diamond unit break infinitely on death and make an awful sound

Extra Thoughts

This update goes out to the helpful players on gamedev forums and the Automoji Steam Discussion page! Thank you for all the feedback; I hope this update addresses most of the ideas you brought to my attention.

On top of that- I finally implemented a difficulty mode! I hope this gives players an extra reason to replay runs outside of unlocking new items with XP. I can't lie- I'm not sure if the higher difficulties are balanced yet. I have still been tailoring all my balance changes around the base level difficulty. Any balance feedback is appreciated! I think giving players the option to tailor runs to their preferred challenge level is important. It is by no means required, but I put an extra few unlocks in for the expert players that devote their time to winning those challenges.

For the next update, I think my goal is going to be touch up the UI to make it a little more visually appealing. Hopefully in that time, I plan to put Automoji on sale to get some extra players for a wider range of feedback. I expect to balance the difficulty modes over the next few updates as well.

I have been planning out pack 2 intermittently, so that may be on the horizon!

As always, thank you for playing! Take care!

-Karl @ Automoji