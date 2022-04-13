Version 0.586 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8551479 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 14:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Functionality

■ Added function to sprint, can switch between hold key and toggle key in options

■ Added function, to show vehicle prices at the store

■ Added function to transfer material from item "bucket" to item "meltingcrucible"

■ Added function to transfer material from item "meltingcrucible" to item "bucket"

Changed

■ Changed collision for item "goldnugget"

Audio

■ Added missing footstep sounds to caves

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with switch wrong camera if player in gold panning mode

■ Fixed error with showing boxes above item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with transfer material from item "bucket02" to item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with transfer material from item "bucket03" to item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with closing bugreport details if player close the tablet

■ Fixed error with unload material from vehicle "minidumptruck01" to claim

■ Fixed error with unload material from vehicle "miniexcavator01" to vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Fixed error with move attached items if player leave the physic range and entering the physic range again

Savegame

■ Added function to save variable "percentages" for item "smeltingfurnace01" to savegame

■ Added function to save variable "percentages" for item "smeltingfurnace02" to savegame

■ Added variable "claim owner" for object "claimboard01" to savegame

Removed

■ Removed vehicle "snowmobile01" from the store

■ Removed logo "gold hunter" for item "highbanker01"