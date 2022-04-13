Version 0.586 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Functionality
■ Added function to sprint, can switch between hold key and toggle key in options
■ Added function, to show vehicle prices at the store
■ Added function to transfer material from item "bucket" to item "meltingcrucible"
■ Added function to transfer material from item "meltingcrucible" to item "bucket"
Changed
■ Changed collision for item "goldnugget"
Audio
■ Added missing footstep sounds to caves
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with switch wrong camera if player in gold panning mode
■ Fixed error with showing boxes above item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with transfer material from item "bucket02" to item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with transfer material from item "bucket03" to item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with closing bugreport details if player close the tablet
■ Fixed error with unload material from vehicle "minidumptruck01" to claim
■ Fixed error with unload material from vehicle "miniexcavator01" to vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Fixed error with move attached items if player leave the physic range and entering the physic range again
Savegame
■ Added function to save variable "percentages" for item "smeltingfurnace01" to savegame
■ Added function to save variable "percentages" for item "smeltingfurnace02" to savegame
■ Added variable "claim owner" for object "claimboard01" to savegame
Removed
■ Removed vehicle "snowmobile01" from the store
■ Removed logo "gold hunter" for item "highbanker01"
Changed files in this update