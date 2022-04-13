Beta Updates Begin - Update 63

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Everyone,

After an extremely long delay in production due to numerous reasons and unfortunate events, we are back, with the engine rewrite that took almost a year to complete.

I won`t get into full details - but just to give some explanation to this major delay... Our small team got hit on all sides. Lost families, covid, lost teammates, funding issues, and now the war in Ukraine all his us hard.

Same time we really underestimated the complexity of this major engine update that we took on, but work continued albeit slow and with all the delays. Now we are finally at a point where we can start showing our progress.

At this point we are starting to assemble all the elements of the game back together using this closed beta build. So players who are interested in seeing our progress can access it by activating the beta mode for Stars end on Steam.

This new build of the game, is not playable, and honestly I don`t see it playable for at least two months, until all the elements are in, and we are ready to replace the current live build with this new version of the game.

The current build has many elements working, but as a top priority we are still looking to enable all weapons and tools after replacing them with all new art. We also waiting to complete update of the Beta Prairie planet and at that point basic functionality will be complete. Right now we are working on fixing up the intro missions as well.

Meanwhile lets talk about what you can already see in the new build.

New fully offline mode is there

Updated game engine looks mostly the same visually, as these updates are not enabled yet, but you will notice everything works a lot faster. Loading times are seconds instead of minutes for example.

All the framework and back-end work is complete, so now it`s just about getting all the features playable.

We hope to have next update to the beta in a week or so, fixing the startup missions. And after that focus is on getting new Beta Prairie and new weapons art in.

Thanks for believing in us, and your support. We will get Stars End finished, but it will take time.