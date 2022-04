Share · View all patches · Build 8551137 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

From now on shapez.io is also available on macOS. There is currently only an x64 build but ARM builds are planned (The x64 build runs fine on M1 though). I wish you a lot of fun!

Also, please report any issues in the discord server!

PS: You might have to restart steam first :)

Unrelated: If you haven't yet, be sure to check out the Compact Machines mod - it's awesome!